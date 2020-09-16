marquette logo

  East Buchanan 3

 Marquette 1

At Winthrop:

The Mohawks dipped to a 1-7 record with a hard-fought four set loss to the Bucs last week.

 Despite missing three starters, the Mohawks managed to win the first set 26-24. Holly Kremer notched 7-kills in the set for Marquette.

   On senior night, the Bucs rallied to win the next three sets 25-16, 25-19, and 25-21 winning the cross-conference match in four.

 Marquette stats

 Kills-

Holly Kremer 14

 Assists-

 Emma Callaghan 17

 Ace-

Emma Callaghan 2  

 Blocks- Holly Kremer  two

Digs- Emma Callaghan 12