East Buchanan 3
Marquette 1
At Winthrop:
The Mohawks dipped to a 1-7 record with a hard-fought four set loss to the Bucs last week.
Despite missing three starters, the Mohawks managed to win the first set 26-24. Holly Kremer notched 7-kills in the set for Marquette.
On senior night, the Bucs rallied to win the next three sets 25-16, 25-19, and 25-21 winning the cross-conference match in four.
Marquette stats
Kills-
Holly Kremer 14
Assists-
Emma Callaghan 17
Ace-
Emma Callaghan 2
Blocks- Holly Kremer two
Digs- Emma Callaghan 12
