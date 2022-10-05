Marquette welcomed the No. 5 team in 2A to the Marquette Education Center (MEC) last Thursday night. Lisbon set the tone early in set one with offensive firepower and a 2-5 lead. Errors and a solo block for Marquette's Megan Kremer brought the score back to 5-6. A serving error and an ace gave Lisbon the lead once again, but Lisbon elected to take a timeout at a score of 6-9. Back and forth play saw a score of 9-11, but the Lions took over to force a Marquette timeout down 10-17. Lisbon continued their scoring ways to force Marquette's second timeout at 12-23. Set 3 final 12-25 Lisbon.
Lisbon continued their offensive attack into set two, rushing out to a 5-14 lead. Marquette coach Marcine Tracy was forced to take a timeout, 6-18. Set two went quickly to the Lions 9-25.
Marquette matched Lisbon's intensity early in set three, but costly mistakes created another Lisbon lead. 3-8 and a Marquette timeout. Lisbon went on a scoring run to take a 5-18 lead and forced Marquette to take their final timeout. Marquette freshman Anna Cota had a mini run of her own at the service line, 8-19. Ultimately, the Lisbon attack was too much for the home team. Final set 3 8-25.
Marquette last week also traveled to Clarence, IA to face the Knights of North Cedar High School.
Marquette battled the knights in set one, but were unable to secure the set win 27-29.
After giving their all in set 1, a worn down Marquette struggled in set 2 and 3 against the state ranked knights, losing each set 9-25 and 5-25 respectively. Marquette will compete in the Tri-Rivers Conference pool play on October 13 at a site to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.