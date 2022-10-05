Marquette Logo

Marquette welcomed the No. 5 team in 2A to the Marquette Education Center (MEC) last Thursday night. Lisbon set the tone early in set one with offensive firepower and a 2-5 lead. Errors and a solo block for Marquette's Megan Kremer brought the score back to 5-6. A serving error and an ace gave Lisbon the lead once again, but Lisbon elected to take a timeout at a score of 6-9. Back and forth play saw a score of 9-11, but the Lions took over to force a Marquette timeout down 10-17. Lisbon continued their scoring ways to force Marquette's second timeout at 12-23. Set 3 final 12-25 Lisbon.

Lisbon continued their offensive attack into set two, rushing out to a 5-14 lead. Marquette coach Marcine Tracy was forced to take a timeout, 6-18. Set two went quickly to the Lions 9-25.