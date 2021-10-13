Marquette hosted Calamus Wheatland last Tuesday for its final home game of the year. A battle from the first whistle, Marquette and Cal-Wheat traded points never, straying from much more than 4 points through the first two sets.
However, the experience of Cal-Wheat gave them the edge as they won set 1: 25-22, and set 2: 25-21. The third set saw the young Mohawks lose heart at the start, digging themselves into a 9-19 hole. But they did not quit. Through a combination of aggressive serving, flawless passing, and almost no errors hitting, Marquette stormed back, rising to their fullest potential, and winning the set 27-25. Set four similarly saw a back and forth match, before some late aggressive swings saw Cal-Wheat take the set and the match 25-17.
Final Score: Cal-Wheat defeats Marquette 22-25, 21-25, 27-25, 17-25
Kill Leaders for Marquette were Megan Kremer (8) and Elise Kilburg (6)
Assist Leader for Marquette was Elise Kilburg (17)
Ace Leaders for Marquette were Josie Kintzle (3), Megan Kremer and Kory Kintzle (2)
Block Leaders for Marquette were Ella Tracy and Megan Kremer (2)
Dig Leaders for Marquette were Elise Kilburg (15), Megan Kremer and Skylar Sieverding (10).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.