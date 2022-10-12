The Marquette volleyball team welcomed the Eagles of Midland High School to the MEC for the final regular season home contest. Marquette and Midland entered the match with the winner earning the 6th seed in the Tri-Rivers East Division. With an electric atmosphere the Eagles took an early 7-10 lead, but a serving run for Freshman Anna Cota gave Marquette the momentum and a 12-10 lead. Elise Kilburg continued the strong serving, extending the lead to 19-12. Back and forth play saw Marquette with a set point at 24-15. Marquette takes set 1 25-15.
Set 2 began with the same back and forth scoring, but Marquette found another groove to take a 12-7 lead. Kilburg found herself back at the serving line rattling off serves to a 19-12 lead. The Eagles made a run back within two, 20-22 and eventually tied the set at 22, forcing a Marquette timeout. A serving error and the sixth kill for Senior Ella Tracy put Marquette at set point, but the Eagles were resilient and took a 24-25 lead. An ace won the set for Midland, 24-26 and tied the match at one set apiece.
