Marquette volleyball took to the court in Tri-Rivers Conference Pool Play at North Cedar High School last Thursday Night along with North Cedar, Calamus-Wheatland, and Easton Valley. Marquette's first match of the night, Cal-Wheat was a battle to the very end.
The warriors struck first, taking set 1 15-21. Neither team gave way in set two, playing extra points and finishing 21-23 in Cal-Wheat's favor. Cal-Wheat won the match 0-2 (15-21, 21-23).
Marquette's second match was against the host team, North Cedar. North Cedar took control early, winning set one in convincing fashion, 13-21. Marquette was again resilient, forcing extra points in set 2 versus the 1A #11 ranked Knights. North Cedar was able to fend off the visitors 20-22. Final Score 0-2 (13-21, 20-22).
Marquette found a groove in set one of the final match of the night, against Easton Valley. Marquette won handily at 21-16. However, the tides turned in set two, with Easton Valley tying the match at 1 set a piece, taking set 2, 10-21. Set 3 was back and forth until the Riverhawks pulled away on a serving run, taking the set 8-15 and the match 1-2 (21-16, 10-21, 8-15).
