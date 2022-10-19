Kintzle-Kremer

 Kory Kintzle (hitting) and Megan Kremer

Marquette volleyball took to the court in Tri-Rivers Conference Pool Play at North Cedar High School last Thursday Night along with North Cedar, Calamus-Wheatland, and Easton Valley. Marquette's first match of the night, Cal-Wheat was a battle to the very end.

The warriors struck first, taking set 1 15-21. Neither team gave way in set two, playing extra points and finishing 21-23 in Cal-Wheat's favor. Cal-Wheat won the match 0-2 (15-21, 21-23).