Marquette Catholic Girls Varsity soccer.
Marquette Catholic - 7
West Branch - 0
Elise Kilburg - 1 goal (8th minute)
Juliana Penniston - 3 goals (47th, 50th, 60th minute)
Delaney Banowetz - 1 goal (55th minute), 2 assists (50th, 78th)
Kalesia Deshaw - 1 goal (73rd minute)
Ka'Lynn Deshaw - 1 goal (78th minute), 1 assist (60th)
Adessa Leibfried - 1 assist (8th)
Audrey Wedeking - 1 assist (47th)
Sophie Long - 1 assist (55th)
Holly Kremer - 1 assist (73rd)
Keepers:
Juliana Penniston - 3 saves
Audrey Wedeking - 0 saves (no shots on goal during this time)
Elise Kilburg - 3 saves
Marquette Catholic - 3
West Liberty - 1
Juliana Penniston - 2 goals (42nd PK, 55th)
Delaney Banowetz - 1 goal (72nd), 1 assist (55th)
Keepers:
Juliana Penniston - 4 saves, 1 goal allowed
Audrey Wedeking - 2 saves
Marquette Catholic - 9
Monticello - 0
Delaney Banowetz - 4 goals (27th, 47th, 48th, 50th), 1 assist (40th)
Elise Kilburg - 1 goal (40th)
Juliana Penniston - 1 goal (42nd)
Adessa Leibfried - 1 goal (47th)
Maya Oliver - 1 goal (59th), 1 assist (72nd)
Holly Kremer - 1 goal (72nd), 2 assists (42nd, 48th)
Keepers
Juliana Penniston - 1 save
Audrey Wedeking - 0 saves (no shots on goal taken during this time)
Elise Kilburg - 0 saves (no shots on goal taken during this time)
Marquette Catholic Boys Varsity Soccer
Marquette Catholic - 0
West Liberty - 7
5:15 pm at Felderman Park, Bellevue, IA
Scoring Summary:
West Liberty (5th minute)
West Liberty (8th minute)
West Liberty (9th minute)
West Liberty (22nd minute)
West Liberty (64th minute)
West Liberty (71st minute)
West Liberty (79th minute)
Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic
Jacob Bakey (16 saves)
Marquette Catholic - 1
West Branch -7
6:30 pm at West Branch High School, West Branch,
Scoring Summary:
West Branch (3rd minute)
West Branch (13th minute)
West Branch (28th minute)
West Branch (33rd minute)
Marquette Catholic - Julian Nam (39th minute) - assisted by Ty Kloser
West Branch (44th minute)
West Branch (49th minute)
West Branch (75th minute)
Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic
Jacob Bakey (15 saves)
