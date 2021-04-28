Marquette Soccer

Marquette Catholic Girls Varsity soccer.

Marquette Catholic - 7

West Branch - 0

Elise Kilburg - 1 goal (8th minute)

Juliana Penniston - 3 goals (47th, 50th, 60th minute)

Delaney Banowetz - 1 goal (55th minute), 2 assists (50th, 78th)

Kalesia Deshaw - 1 goal (73rd minute)

Ka'Lynn Deshaw - 1 goal (78th minute), 1 assist (60th)

Adessa Leibfried - 1 assist (8th)

Audrey Wedeking - 1 assist (47th)

Sophie Long - 1 assist (55th)

Holly Kremer - 1 assist (73rd)

Keepers:

Juliana Penniston - 3 saves

Audrey Wedeking - 0 saves (no shots on goal during this time)

Elise Kilburg - 3 saves

Marquette Catholic - 3

West Liberty - 1

Juliana Penniston - 2 goals (42nd PK, 55th)

Delaney Banowetz - 1 goal (72nd), 1 assist (55th)

Keepers:

Juliana Penniston - 4 saves, 1 goal allowed

Audrey Wedeking - 2 saves

Marquette Catholic - 9

Monticello - 0

Delaney Banowetz - 4 goals (27th, 47th, 48th, 50th), 1 assist (40th)

Elise Kilburg - 1 goal (40th)

Juliana Penniston - 1 goal (42nd)

Adessa Leibfried - 1 goal (47th)

Maya Oliver - 1 goal (59th), 1 assist (72nd)

Holly Kremer - 1 goal (72nd), 2 assists (42nd, 48th)

Keepers

Juliana Penniston - 1 save

Audrey Wedeking - 0 saves (no shots on goal taken during this time)

Elise Kilburg - 0 saves (no shots on goal taken during this time)

Marquette Catholic Boys Varsity Soccer

Marquette Catholic - 0

West Liberty - 7

5:15 pm at Felderman Park, Bellevue, IA

Scoring Summary:

West Liberty (5th minute)

West Liberty (8th minute)

West Liberty (9th minute)

West Liberty (22nd minute)

West Liberty (64th minute)

West Liberty (71st minute)

West Liberty (79th minute)

Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic

Jacob Bakey (16 saves)

Marquette Catholic - 1

West Branch -7

6:30 pm at West Branch High School, West Branch,

Scoring Summary:

West Branch (3rd minute)

West Branch (13th minute)

West Branch (28th minute)

West Branch (33rd minute)

Marquette Catholic - Julian Nam (39th minute) - assisted by Ty Kloser

West Branch (44th minute)

West Branch (49th minute)

West Branch (75th minute)

Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic

Jacob Bakey (15 saves)