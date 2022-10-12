Marquette volleyball traveled to Wheatland, IA to take on the Warriors of Calamus-Wheatland last week. Marquette struggled early on the road and the Warriors took advantage. Marquette was unable to string more than a run of two points in a row. Final score in set one was 7-25.
Marquette competed better in set 2. The score stayed within 3 points all the way to the final few serves. Cal-Wheat pulled away to earn the set 2 victory 20-25 and a 0-2 match lead.
