It was both cold and windy on the night of Tuesday, March 30, when the Marquette girls and boys track teams traveled to Tipton for their Early Bird Coed Invitational, but that did not stop them from starting out hot.
Seven girls made the trip to Tipton and those girls went on to score 22 points against many, much larger schools that provided great competition. This earned Marquette a 9th place finish out of 11 teams present.
In the field events, Marquette senior, Emma Callaghan, started Marquette’s night well with a 4th place finish in the shot put with a throw of 33’ 5”. High jumpers Elise Kilburg (SO) and Allison Kettmann (JR) also leaped to 7th place finishes.
On the track, senior Molly Muenster finished 8th in the 100 M dash with a time of 14.46 and also won her heat in the 200 M dash, placing 9th overall.
The 1500M run saw juniors Holly Beauchamp and Kaylee Koos put together strong runs finishing 5th and 8th respectively. Holly’s strongest finish of the night was in the 3000M run where she finished 2nd overall with a time of 12:26.
The highlight of the night for Marquette came in the 400M hurdles where Allison Kettmann began her season taking second in the event and setting a new school record of 1:12.54, beating Marissa Schroeder’s previous time of 1:12.92.
While the boys had only four total runners at Tipton, they too put together strong performances, as junior Nolan Tracy took 13th and 10th in the 200M and 400M dash respectively, and newcomers Joseph Hager (JR) and Andrew Schmidt (FR) both performed well in their distance events.
Freshman Caden Kettmann also started his long jumping career at the meet sailing to a distance of over 16’.
