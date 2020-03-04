Class 1A Girls Regional Final Marquette 57
Notre Dame 49
At Bettendorf:
In a Class 1A Regional Final play at Pleasant Valley High Schoo, the Marquette girls advanced to state tournament play with a 57-49 victory over a good Burlington Notre Dame team that went 20-5 on the year. The win moved the second seeded Mohawks into a quarter-final match-up with seventh seeded Lemars Gehlen on Wednesday, March 4 at 5 p.m. The winner moves on to semi-final play on Friday, March 6 at 3:15 p.m.
When it is a physical game, Marquette’s trio of interior players; seniors Tori Michel, Miranda Peters and junior Ellie O’Brien, will compete with the best.
In critical times they provide the toughness, and the scoring (hitting free throws) the Mohawks need. The trio scored 40 points and grabbed 37 rebounds to spark the Marquette’s 57-49 victory.
Peters scored 18 points and recorded 15 rebounds, while Michel added 15 points and 15 rebounds and O’Brien had 8 point and 7 rebounds. The three are clutch players when the team is in need.
Three-point shooting got Pleasant Valley out to and early lead in last week’s substate match up. The Nikes held an 18-12 lead when the Mohawk defense made some adjustments.
They slowed the Nikes three point shooting and went on a 15-2 run to hold a 27-20 lead at the half.
The Mohawks got a huge three point buzzer beater from freshman Elise Kilburg to expand the lead to seven points at the break. It was a half that saw several lead changes until the Mohawks’ big run.
Once in the lead, that expanded to 12 points, the Mohawks never let the Nikes get closer then two possessions.
The Nikes used a run of their own to cut it to five points, 44-39 going into the final period.
The Mohawks were able to withstand the pressure and hit free throws (Kilburg 4-4) down the stretch to move on to state for the second consecutive year, and the eighth time in school history.
Scoring summary
Marquette 10 17 17 13-57
Notre Dame 13 7 18 10 -47
Scoring
Marquette (57)-
Delaney Banowetz 5, Elise Kilburg 3,Halle Kilburg 4,Holly Kremer4, Tori Michel 15, Ellie O'Brien 8, Miranda Peters 18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.