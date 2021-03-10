Marquette Catholic High School in Bellevue has signed onto a cooperative agreement to play football this fall with the Northeast Goose Lake School District.
For the past two decades Marquette student-athletes who wanted to play football joined the Wahlert Catholic High School team in Dubuque. Prior to that, in the 1980s and 1990s, Marquette had played football with Bellevue High School under a local shared program.
Rule changes from the Iowa High School Athletic Union, however, has altered everything once again.
“Due to reclassification of the Iowa High School Football landscape, Marquette and Wahlert have elected not to renew our football co-op. We have enjoyed our partnership with Wahlert Catholic over the last 20-plus years and thank them for allowing our students to join their program,” said Marquette Principal Geoffrey Kaiser. “We have researched other local schools in the area and through many factors and conversations (based on enrollment, classification, and competition level), we have found a school to partner with on Friday nights. I am pleased to announce that Marquette Catholic and Northeast High School, Goose Lake will begin a football co-op starting in the fall of 2021.
Kaiser said the benefits of the new partnership include less travel time for practices and games than Marquette’s previous co-op with Wahlert, competition versus schools with more similar enrollment, and more playing time opportunities for Marquette athletes, due to the fact that there are fewer students involved in the Northeast football program.
Northeast Goose Lake Superintendent Neil Gray said it’s not official yet, but Northeast will be in the 2A classification for the next football redistricting.
“Our sharing agreement with Marquette would not bump us up to the 3A classification, so extending an opportunity for Marquette student athletes to join the Northeast program is really a win-win,” said Gray. “I just wish our two schools were closer than the 29 minute driving time. We'd like to reach out to Marquette students, parents and administrators to give this sharing agreement the best chance to be successful for all.”
Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer said that Marquette has approached the Bellevue School Board about sharing the local football program once again in recent years, but district officials have not agreed to the arrangement because IHSAU rules of counting all the students at Marquette (not just the shared football players) would result in Bellevue moving from Class 1A to Class 2A.
“The classification factor of raising the Bellevue Comet football team up a class is one of the reasons for the Bellevue Community School District not having Bellevue Marquette join us in our program, similar to the reasoning that Wahlert had for ending their relationship with Bellevue Marquette,” said Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer. “Additionally, we want to be able to provide opportunities for our students enrolled in our school to compete at appropriate levels based upon enrollment in our activities.”
The Bellevue School District, as well as the school board, has discussed having all sports shared with the local district and hosted by Bellevue, but that proposal has not been accepted.
“The Comet football team has had significant success through the years with our students in the appropriate classification, and to change this did not seem appropriate based on the classification regulations (schools must count all students enrolled in grades 9-11 when classifications are determined - including boys and girls, students who participate and do not participate, along with our own students in grades 9-11),” concluded Meyer.
