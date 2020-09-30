Tri-Rivers Volleyball
POP 25 24 25 25
Marquette 8 25 15 14
At the MEC: The Mohawks lost a home match to the Irish in four sets.
After losing set one 25-8, Marquette rallied to win a tough second set 26-24. The Irish took command early in the next two sets and ended the match 3-1.
Stats
Kills -Ellie O’Brien 11, Holly Kremer 10
Assist- Emma Callaghan 18
Aces- Holly Kremer 2
Blocks- Megan Kremer 3
Digs- Emma Callaghan and Elise Kilburg 13 -each
Lisbon 25 25 25
Marquette 19 16 16
At Lisbon:
The Mohawks moved their record to 2-10 with the tree set loss to the Lions.
Stats
Kills- Holly kremer 6
Assists- Emma Callaghan 7
Aces- Ellie O’Brien 2
Block- Megan Kremer& Holly Kremer 1-each
Digs- Holly Kremer 14
At the MEC:
Marquette finished third in a four team volleyball tournament played in the MEC.
Anamosa, 3-0, won the event, Bellevue, 1-2, was second. The Mohawks lost a tie-breaker with the Comets for third, and CVC was fourth. Their record stands at 3-12 for the year.
Match play
Bellevue 25-26
Marquette 19-24
Anamosa 25 25
Marquette 22 20
Marquette 25 25
CVC 23 20
Mohawk stats
for the day
Kills-
Ellie O’Brien 34, Holly Kremer 20
Assists-
Emma Callaghan 51
Ace-
Elise Kilburg 3
Blocks-
Ellie O’Brien3, Holly Kremer and Emma Callaghan, 2 each
Digs-
Elise Kilburg 42, Emma Callaghan 25.
