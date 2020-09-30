Marquette Logo

 Tri-Rivers Volleyball

 POP  25 24 25 25

 Marquette 8 25 15 14

 At the MEC: The Mohawks lost a home match to the Irish in four sets.

 After losing set one 25-8, Marquette rallied to win a tough second set 26-24. The Irish took command early in the next two sets and ended the match 3-1.

 Stats

Kills -Ellie O’Brien 11, Holly Kremer 10

 Assist- Emma Callaghan 18

Aces- Holly Kremer 2

 Blocks- Megan Kremer 3

Digs- Emma Callaghan and Elise Kilburg 13 -each

 Lisbon 25  25 25

 Marquette 19 16 16

At Lisbon:

The Mohawks moved their record to 2-10 with the tree set loss to the Lions.

 Stats

Kills- Holly kremer 6

Assists- Emma Callaghan 7

 Aces- Ellie O’Brien 2

Block- Megan Kremer& Holly Kremer 1-each

Digs- Holly Kremer 14

 At the MEC:

  Marquette finished third in a four team volleyball tournament played in the MEC.

Anamosa, 3-0, won the event, Bellevue, 1-2,  was second. The Mohawks lost a tie-breaker with the Comets for third, and CVC was fourth. Their record stands at 3-12 for the year.

 Match play

 Bellevue 25-26

 Marquette 19-24

Anamosa 25 25

 Marquette 22 20

Marquette 25 25

 CVC 23 20

 Mohawk stats

for the day

Kills-

Ellie O’Brien 34, Holly Kremer 20

 Assists-

Emma Callaghan 51

 Ace-

 Elise Kilburg 3

Blocks-

 Ellie O’Brien3, Holly Kremer and Emma Callaghan, 2 each

 Digs-

 Elise Kilburg 42, Emma Callaghan 25.