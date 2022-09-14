In a Tri-Rivers cross divisional matchup, the Marquette varsity squad took on the Lynx of North Linn last Thursday. An experienced Lynx squad rushed out to an 11-1 lead on the young Marquette team.
North Linn took an early lead behind a powerful relentless attack. Marquette gave a scrappy defensive effort in set 1 getting tips on several kill attempts, however the Lynx continued their high kill percentage. After being down 13-1 to begin set 1, Marquette played even to finish the game 13-25.
Set two saw extremely competitive volleys which each team taking a pair of points. North Linn found the same groove as set 1 and ran out to a 15-5 lead to force a Marquette timeout. A service error and a Gwen Schroeder ace gave Marquette a chance to make a run at 17-8, but another well executed pass, set, and hit returned the momentum to the Lynx. Marquette made a run to end set 2 and saw a better result, although a loss at 15-25. North Linn took a 2 set lead into set 3.
Set 3 was much of the same as set 1, the Lynx took an early lead and never looked back. A serving run by Marquette Freshman Anna Cota brought the score within 9 at 7-16. Marquette competed hard each point but the home team was too effective in their attack. Set 3 went to North Linn 8-25.
Varsity final MC 0 NL 3 (13-25, 15-25, 8-25).
Junior Varsity Score - North Linn 2-0 (9-21, 9-21).
Scores from Midland Volleyball Tourney 9/3/22
-Marquette vs North Cedar 0-2 (15-21, 11-21)
-Marquette vs Cascade 0-2 (6-21, 14-21)
-Marquette vs Oelwein 0-2 (19-21, 5-21)
-Marquette vs Central City 0-2 (6-21, 9-21)
