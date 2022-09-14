Elise Kilburg

MARQUETTE Senior Setter Elise Kilburg waits for the ball to arrive, leading to an assist and kill in set one versus the Lynx last week.

In a Tri-Rivers cross divisional matchup, the Marquette varsity squad took on the Lynx of North Linn last Thursday. An experienced Lynx squad rushed out to an 11-1 lead on the young Marquette team.

North Linn took an early lead behind a powerful relentless attack. Marquette gave a scrappy defensive effort in set 1 getting tips on several kill attempts, however the Lynx continued their high kill percentage. After being down 13-1 to begin set 1, Marquette played even to finish the game 13-25.