The Marquette Catholic boys defeated Wyoming Midland 55-35 last Tuesday night on the road. Jacob Litterer led the team on offense with 14 points, followed by Bryce Sieverding with 11.
On Friday the Marquette boys defeated Mount Carroll 91-16, with Spencer Roeder and Evan Scott scoring 15 points each. Kannon Still recorded 13.
The Marquette Catholic girls handily defeated Wyoming Midland 60-28 last Tuesday night on the road. Megan Kremer broke her own record for rebounds with 24, while she also scored 22 points on the night. Elise Kilburg added 15 points and Skylar Sieverding 10 as the Marquette girls kept right up with the Marquette boys in staying undefeated.
