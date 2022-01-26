Boys
Marquette 44
Midland 37
At Wyoming:
Marquette picked up a 44-37 conference road win over the Midland Eagles The win improves the Mohawks to 7-5.
They were led by Kannon Still with 13-points and Spencer Roeder added 11. Despite hitting 2-11 free throws the Mohawks won.
Marquette 68
Starmont 36
At the MEC;
In a postponed game the Mohawks ran out to an 18-3 first quarter lead, it was 37-14 at the half and they rolled to a 68-36 win over the Starmont Stars.
Caden Kettmann scored 15 points and Isaac Brinker added 13 for Marquette. The win moved the young Mohawks to 8-5 for the year.
Lisbon 59
Marquette 52
At the MEC;
Caden Kettmann scored 19 points and Kannon Still added 16, but it wasn’t enough to beat the conference top team. The Lions, unbeaten in league play (12-2 overall), used balance scoring, four players with 11 or more points to fend off the scrappy young Marquette team.
After the first quarter and until the final score the two teams were locked in a battle never separated by more then three points. It was tied 42-42 with one quarter to play..
Kettmann scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half and Still 13 of his 16 in the second half for Marquette.
The loss dropped the Mohawks to 8-6 for the season.
Girls
Midland 45
Marquette 35
At Wyoming :
At Midland High School double-doubles from Elise Kilburg (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Megan Kremer (10points, 11 rebounds) were not enough as Marquette fell to the Eagles 45-35.
The game was close in the first half with the Eagles up two, 16-14 at halftime.
The second half scoring went to the Eagles. The point difference spelled a 10 point defeat for Marquette. Marquette’s cold shooting was big in the loss. They moved to 5-8 for the season.
Marquette 43
Starmont 27
At the MEC; The Mohawks exploded in the 4th quarter with a 15-1 run to earn a 43-27 win over the Stars.
The Stars led 12-9 after one quarter when the Mohawks used a 9-2 run to go up 18-14 at the half. They carried a 28-26 lead into the final period and dominated the quarter to win.
Elise Kilburg scored a game high 23 points for Marquette. Megan Kremer scored 6-points but dominated the boards, grabbing 17-rebounds. The win upped Marquette’s record to 6-8 for the season.
Marquette 42
Lisbon 34
At the MEC:
Down 24-20 the Mohawks used a 22-10 second half scoring advantage to rally past the Lions 42-34. Defense played a role in the comeback victory holding the Lions to single figure scoring in both second half periods.
Elise Kilburg scored 23-points for the Mohawks. Megan Kremer and Skylar Sieverding each added six points.
The Mohawks move to 7-8 while the Lions drop to 3-11.
