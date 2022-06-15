Marquette’s Boys of Summer swept a double header Thursday, June 9 at Cal-Wheat.
The first game was highlighted by a fine pitching performance by Cannon Still through 4 innings only giving up one run. Strong defensive play up the middle by Zach Templeton at shortstop and Cam Templeton at center field also kept the Warriors to only 4 runs.
The Marquette bats came alive right away with 2 runs in the 1st and 3 runs in the second. They added 2 insurance runs in the fifth. Zach Templeton went 4-5 with 3 singles and a double, Caden Ketmann and Eli Scott each added a double to the winning cause.The final score was 9-4.
In the second game Cal-Wheat struck first with 2 runs in the 1st. Marquette answered with an Evan Scott double and 2 steals to score the first run. Marquette’s bats were one fire in the 3rd with RBIs by Evan Scott, Aiden Clausen, Cannon Still, Zach Templeton and 2 RBI single by Jake Litterer. A dominant Cam Templeton curveball was able to keep the warriors off balance for 3 innings while Marquette scored another 6 runs via 2 RBI singles each by Eli Scott, Cannon Still and Cam Templeton. The final score was 17-5.
Bellevue Marquette 9-17, Calamus-Wheatland 4-5 — At Wheatland, Iowa: Zach Templeton went 4-for-5, and Cam Templeton went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to lead Marquette in the opener of the Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader. In the nightcap, Cam Templeton went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, Zach Templeton went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, Evan Scott had a pair of hits, and Eli
Scott, Spencer Roeder and Jacob Litterer drove in two runs apiece.
