Marquette played its home contest of the season against Tri-Rivers West opponent, the Starmont Stars. Backed by a raucous construction-themed crowd, the home team found themselves with a quick 4-0 lead behind a couple aces from Senior Elise Kilburg. Starmont tied the set 1 at 8 after a 4 point run.
Back and forth play found the TRC opponents in a tied game at 16 all. Marquette took a time down 19-20 to take a breath and preparing to defend the upcoming Starmont serve. Marquette Sophomore libero Skylar Sieverding stepped to the service line with confidence and gave Marquette the lead. Starmont libero Abigail Krogman served her second 2 point run to give the Stars a 24-22 lead, but was quickly erased to a tied game at 24. Starmont took advantage of a Marquette error and took the set 1 26-24.
Set 2 began with Starmont rushing out to a 5-2 lead until Marquette Senior Ella Tracy served a 6 point run. Back to back kills for MCS made the score 10-9 in the middle of set 2. After a few errors giving the Stars a 13-10, Coach Tracy decided to talk it over with her team. The teams traded points until Starmont took a commanding lead 21-12 lead on strong serving. Marquette was forced to take a timeout, game score at 22-14. Set 2 final 25-18 Starmont.
Kilburg towed the line to begin set 3 and fueled her team to a 3-0 lead. The calm Stars made a run of their own, Sarah Fenton served 8 in a row. More strong serving built the lead 10-5. Back and forth play saw the lead remain the same until a Marquette timeout at 13-7. After a few Starmont errors, Marquette had some momentum but Starmont won a long volley to take the momentum back and lead 18-11. Marquette took their final timeout of the set down 22-14. Starmont took the match to match point, but Marquette forced a Star timout at 24-19. Marquette was unable to overcome the serving and consistent play of the Stars. Starmont took set 3 (25-) and the match 3-0.
Freshman/Sophomore scores 1-2 Starmont (8-15, 15-11, 13-15).
Junior Varsity scores 2-0 Marquette (21-9, 21-14).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.