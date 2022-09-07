Marquette Logo

Marquette played its home contest of the season against Tri-Rivers West opponent, the Starmont Stars. Backed by a raucous construction-themed crowd, the home team found themselves with a quick 4-0 lead behind a couple aces from Senior Elise Kilburg. Starmont tied the set 1 at 8 after a 4 point run.

Back and forth play found the TRC opponents in a tied game at 16 all. Marquette took a time down 19-20 to take a breath and preparing to defend the upcoming Starmont serve. Marquette Sophomore libero Skylar Sieverding stepped to the service line with confidence and gave Marquette the lead. Starmont libero Abigail Krogman served her second 2 point run to give the Stars a 24-22 lead, but was quickly erased to a tied game at 24. Starmont took advantage of a Marquette error and took the set 1 26-24.