#52 Isaac Brinker and Spencer Roeder battle a West Carroll player for a loose basketball.

 Non-conference

 Marquette 74

 West  Carroll 14

  At the MEC:

 The Marquette boys improved their season record to 2-3 with a blowout win over West Carroll. The Mohawks used balanced scoring and pressure defense in the lopsided win.

 Spencer Roeder and Evan Scott scored 13-points each (mostly in the first half) and Kannon Still chipped in with 12. Trevor Klein added  11.

Tri Rivers  

Conference play

 Lisbon 66

 Marquette  38

At Lisbon :

  After a a big home win, Marquette moved back into conference play and were beaten up by the Lisbon Lions 66-38

The game was close after one quarter, 16-14 Lions. A big  second quarter burst by the Lions blew the game open 46-20 at the half.

  Kannon Still led Marquette with 12 points and Trevor Klein added 11. The team moved to 3-3 for the year.

 Marquette 54

 Midland 25

At the MEC:

 The Marquette boys rebounded from a loss to Lisbon with a 54-25 win over Midland.

 Kaden Kettmann off the bench scored a game high 12 points, Isaac Brinker added 11-points and Spencer Roeder 8.

 The win moved the Mohawks to 4-3 for the season.

                Girls

Marquette 36

 Lisbon 22

At Lisbon:

The Marquette girls moved their record to 2-4 with a 36-22 road win over the Lions.

 Megan Kremer, a sophomore, broke the school record for rebounds, grabbing 22 in the victory.

 The Mohawks grabbed and early lead and when on to the 13 point victory. Holly Beauchamp scored nine points, Elise Kilburg and Josie Kintzle added eight each.  Kremer had six points to go with her 22 rebounds.

 Midland 47

 Marquette 40

 At the MEC:

 Marquette dropped a Tri-Rivers home game to the Eagles 47-40.

 Elise Kilburg scored13 points in a losing effort. Marquette held a 9-4 lead after one quarter, then fell behind 18-16 at the half. The Eagles pushed  their lead to 37-30  in the third quarter and went on to win 47-40.

 Megan Kremer continued her terror on the boards grabbing 16 (10 offensive) to go with her eight points.