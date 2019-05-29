MHS Girls Softball
Marquette 12
Bellevue 0
At Cole Park:
Sophomore Holly Kremer tossed a complete1-hitter game and collected two-hits on offense, including a towering home run to send the Mohawks past a struggling Comet team 12-0 last week in Bellevue.
Kremer struck out five and walked five, allowing just three Comet runners to reach third base. The Comets however did strand seven runners in the five inning game.
The short-handed Comets (just one veteran in the lineup) showed their inexperience, committing seven errors that led to nine unearned runs.
Young pitcher Erin Sprank allowed just three runs and seven Marquette hits.
The Mohawks jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first on one-hit and Comet miscues. They added three in the 3rd, three in the 4th and Kremer’s blast in the 5th to end it by the mercy rule.
Box Score
Marquette 50331 12 7 0
Bellevue 00000-0 1 7
Leading hitter- M. Holly Kremer 2x3, Katherine Heimbuch 2x3. 2B- M. Tracy, HR- H. Kremer WP- H. Kremer LP- E. Sprank
Springville10-11
Marquette 1-0
No stats available by press time
Boys
Marquette 11-9
Springville:4-7
At Springville :
The Marquette boys started their baseball season with two wins at Springville 11-4 and 9-7.
The Mohawks and Orioles were tied at 4-4 when a sacrifice fly gave the Mohawks a 5-4 lead the head for good. They scored five runs in the seventh fueled by RBIs from Christian Prull, Nolan Tracy, Joe Anderson and Matt Brinker. Starting pitcher Brinker went four innings, allowing three runs on 1-hit.
Winning pitcher Aza Berthel pitched four innings allowing one run on four hits.
Marquette collected 10 hits including a 3x4 effort from Zach Templeton and a 2x3 effort from Berthel.
Game #2
Marquette 9
Springville 7
At Springville:
Marquette pulled away from a 4-4 lead scoring twice in the fifth on a ground out by Nick Hager, they added three more runs and held a 5-run lead 9-4 before the Orioles rallied with a three run seventh to close it to 9-7.
Joe Anderson went 2x5 for the Mohawks.
Aza Berthel started pitching for Marquette, Berthel was relieved by Brady Templeton, he went 4 2/3 innings to earn the victory. Carson Michels pitched the final inning for the Mohawks.
