Here is the game report for the HS Girls Varsity game of Marquette Catholic vs West Branch at Felderman Park, April 29.
Marquette Catholic - 3
West Branch - 0
Scoring Report
Delaney Banowetz - 1 goal (12th) - 1 assist (31st)
Audrey Wedeking - 1 goal (31st)
Juliana Penniston - 1 goal (52nd)
Maya Oliver - 1 assist (12th)
Holly Kremer - 1 assist (52nd)
Keepers
Juliana Penniston - 5 saves
Audrey Wedeking - 2 saves
BOYS SOCCER
Marquette Catholic - 1
West Branch --------- 4
At Felderman Park, Bellevue, IA
Scoring Summary:
West Branch (38th minute)
West Branch (47th minute)
Marquette Catholic - Julian Nam (50th minute) - assisted by Ty Kloser
West Branch (65th minute)
West Branch (70th minute)
Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic
Jacob Bakey (26 saves)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.