Here is the game report for the HS Girls Varsity game of Marquette Catholic vs West Branch at Felderman Park, April 29.

Marquette Catholic - 3

West Branch - 0

Scoring Report

Delaney Banowetz - 1 goal (12th) - 1 assist (31st)

Audrey Wedeking - 1 goal (31st)

Juliana Penniston - 1 goal (52nd)

Maya Oliver - 1 assist (12th)

Holly Kremer - 1 assist (52nd)

Keepers

Juliana Penniston - 5 saves

Audrey Wedeking - 2 saves

BOYS SOCCER

Marquette Catholic - 1

West Branch --------- 4

At Felderman Park, Bellevue, IA

Scoring Summary:

West Branch (38th minute)

West Branch (47th minute)

Marquette Catholic - Julian Nam (50th minute) - assisted by Ty Kloser

West Branch (65th minute)

West Branch (70th minute)

Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic

Jacob Bakey (26 saves)