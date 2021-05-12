Marquette Soccer

Results of last Thursday's (5/6/21) boys high school soccer game between Marquette Catholic and Prince of Peace.

Marquette Catholic - 2

Prince of Peace ----- 3

5:30 pm at Felderman Park, Bellevue, IA

Scoring Summary:

Prince of Peace (3rd minute)

Prince of Peace (41st minute)

Prince of Peace (47th minute - penalty kick)

Marquette Catholic - Carson Michels (72nd minute) - assisted by Ty Kloser

Marquette Catholic - Ty Kloser (79th minute) - assisted by Logan Kloser

Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic

Jacob Bakey (17 saves)

Here are the results of Tuesday's (5/4/21) boys high school soccer game between Marquette Catholic and Anamosa.

Marquette Catholic - 8

Anamosa --------------0

6:30 pm at Downing Field, Anamosa, IA

Scoring Summary:

Marquette Catholic - Evan Scott (26th minute) - assisted by Carson Michels

Marquette Catholic - Ty Kloser (29th minute) - assisted by Evan Scott

Marquette Catholic - Ty Kloser (34th minute) - assisted by Julian Nam

Marquette Catholic - Ty Kloser (39th minute)

Marquette Catholic - Carson Michels (45th minute) - assisted by Julian Nam

Marquette Catholic - Carson Michels (47th minute) - assisted by Julian Nam

Marquette Catholic - Nolan Tracy (59th minute)

Marquette Catholic - Ty Kloser (70th minute) - assisted by Logan Kloser

Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic

Jacob Bakey (8 saves)

Here are the results of Thursday's girls Varsity game between Marquette Catholic and Northeast at Felderman Field.

Marquette Catholic - 7

Northeast - 0

Scoring Summary:

Maya Oliver - 1 goal (16th minute)

Delaney Banowetz - 1 goal (39th), 1 assist (71st)

Juliana Penniston - 4 goals (51st, 53rd, 71st, 73rd)

Holly Kremer - 1 goal (77th), 1 assist (39th)

Here are the results of Tuesday's girls Varsity Soccer game between Marquette Catholic and Anamosa (5/4/21).

Marquette Catholic  - 5

Anamosa - 1

Scoring Summary

Kalesia Deshaw - 1 goal (34th minute)

Elise Kilburg - 1 goal (43rd)

Delaney Banowetz - 1 goal (48th), 1 assist (34th)

Holly Kremer - 1 goal (70th)

Audrey Wedeking - 1 goal (74th)

Rachel Rowan - 1 assist (48th)

Keepers

Juliana Penniston - 3 saves

Audrey Wedeking - 4 saves

Elise Kilburg - 2 saves, 1 goal allowed (PK 69th minute)