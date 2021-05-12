Results of last Thursday's (5/6/21) boys high school soccer game between Marquette Catholic and Prince of Peace.
Marquette Catholic - 2
Prince of Peace ----- 3
5:30 pm at Felderman Park, Bellevue, IA
Scoring Summary:
Prince of Peace (3rd minute)
Prince of Peace (41st minute)
Prince of Peace (47th minute - penalty kick)
Marquette Catholic - Carson Michels (72nd minute) - assisted by Ty Kloser
Marquette Catholic - Ty Kloser (79th minute) - assisted by Logan Kloser
Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic
Jacob Bakey (17 saves)
Here are the results of Tuesday's (5/4/21) boys high school soccer game between Marquette Catholic and Anamosa.
Marquette Catholic - 8
Anamosa --------------0
6:30 pm at Downing Field, Anamosa, IA
Scoring Summary:
Marquette Catholic - Evan Scott (26th minute) - assisted by Carson Michels
Marquette Catholic - Ty Kloser (29th minute) - assisted by Evan Scott
Marquette Catholic - Ty Kloser (34th minute) - assisted by Julian Nam
Marquette Catholic - Ty Kloser (39th minute)
Marquette Catholic - Carson Michels (45th minute) - assisted by Julian Nam
Marquette Catholic - Carson Michels (47th minute) - assisted by Julian Nam
Marquette Catholic - Nolan Tracy (59th minute)
Marquette Catholic - Ty Kloser (70th minute) - assisted by Logan Kloser
Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic
Jacob Bakey (8 saves)
Here are the results of Thursday's girls Varsity game between Marquette Catholic and Northeast at Felderman Field.
Marquette Catholic - 7
Northeast - 0
Scoring Summary:
Maya Oliver - 1 goal (16th minute)
Delaney Banowetz - 1 goal (39th), 1 assist (71st)
Juliana Penniston - 4 goals (51st, 53rd, 71st, 73rd)
Holly Kremer - 1 goal (77th), 1 assist (39th)
Here are the results of Tuesday's girls Varsity Soccer game between Marquette Catholic and Anamosa (5/4/21).
Marquette Catholic - 5
Anamosa - 1
Scoring Summary
Kalesia Deshaw - 1 goal (34th minute)
Elise Kilburg - 1 goal (43rd)
Delaney Banowetz - 1 goal (48th), 1 assist (34th)
Holly Kremer - 1 goal (70th)
Audrey Wedeking - 1 goal (74th)
Rachel Rowan - 1 assist (48th)
Keepers
Juliana Penniston - 3 saves
Audrey Wedeking - 4 saves
Elise Kilburg - 2 saves, 1 goal allowed (PK 69th minute)
