Girls
Marquette 2
Galena 1
At Galena:
The Marquette girls soccer team played well in a 2-1 win over a solid Galena Team. The hosts came out and scored two quick goals (3rd& 4th minute) both by Juliana Penniston assisted by Delaney Banowetz and Audrey Wedeking the only two scores Marquette would get.
After that it was a defensive battle until the 50th minute when the Pirates scored to cut it to 2-1 the final. Both teams played very well on defense in a very good match.
Audrey Wedeking had 5-saves and Penniston 6-saves while in goal for Marquette.
Cedar Valley Christian/Alburnett 2 Marquette 1
At Felderman Park:
Marquette girls lost a extra time match 2-1 to the co-op team from Alburnett.
Marquette scored first when n Audrie Wedeking knocked in a goa(assisted by Delaney Banowetz) in the 24th minute. The visitors tied it in the 53rd minute and scored the winning goal in overtime for the 2-1 victory.
Marquette 2
Clinton 1
At Felderman Park:
Marquette boys picked up another important win over a bigger school beating Clinton High School 2-1 . Clinton scored in the 36t h minute to hold a 1-0 lead at the half.
Francesco Aliprandini tied it the 62-minute for Marquette. Marquette pulled out the victory in the 74th minute when Ty Kloser assisted by Elhan Pfiffner scored.The defense and goalie Matt Brinker (10 saves) stood up and it was a another big win for Marquette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.