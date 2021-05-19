Results from Thursday's (5/13/21) boys high school soccer game between Marquette Catholic and Anamosa.
Marquette Catholic - 3
Anamosa ------------- 1
5:30 pm at Felderman Park, Bellevue, IA
Scoring Summary:
Marquette Catholic - Julian Nam (18th minute)
Anamosa (46th minute)
Marquette Catholic - Julian Nam (54th minute) - assisted by Kannon Still
Marquette Catholic - Carson Michels (78th minute) - assisted by Julian Nam
Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic
Jacob Bakey (2 saves)
Brody Recker (2 saves)
Results for the girls soccer game played between Marquette Catholic and Anamosa at Felderman Park in Bellevue on May 13.
Marquette Catholic - 3
Anamosa - 1
Scoring:
Juliana Penniston - 3 goals (46th, 49th, 68th minute)
Rachel Rowan - 1 assist (49th)
Irelynd Sieverding - 1 assist (68th)
Keepers
Juliana Penniston - 5 saves
Audrey Wedeking - 8 saves, 1 goal allowed
