Boys
Marquette 6
Cedar Valley Christian 0
At Felderman Park:
The Marquette Boys Soccer Team scored fast and often in a 6-0 win over Cedar Valley Christian. Their stout defense and strength on offense fueled the big victory.
Ty Kloser scored three goals unassisted, and assisted on a 4th to lead Marquette.
Julian Nam started the scoring it in the 14th minute assisted by Kloser. Evan Scott and Carson Michels also scored goals. Goal keeper Jacob Bakey had three saves .
Girls
Marquette 2
CVC 0
At Felderman Park:
The Marquette girls broke open a tight match with two late scores for a 2-0 victory. Goalie Juliana Penniston switched to the offense and scored the game winner in the 69th minute. Elise Kilburg with the assist.
Delaney Banowetz scored two minutes later off and assist from Holly Kremer .
Penniston had 5 saves in the first half in goal and Audrey Wedeking 2-saves in the second half.
Marquette Catholic - 9
Northeast - 1
Summary:
Delaney Banowetz - 1 goal (4th minute), 1 Assist (1st 49th minute)
Adessa Leibfried - 1 goal (9th minute), 1 assist (52nd minute). Audrey Wedeking - 1 goal (30th minute).
Maya Oliver - 1 goal (31st minute). Juliana Penniston - 3 goals (49th, 49th and 52nd minute). Kalesia Deshaw - 2 goals (65th and 79th minute)
Keepers: Juliana Pennison - 4 saves. Audrey Wedeking - 0 saves (no shots on goal either). Elise Kilburg - 2 saves, 1 goals allowed
