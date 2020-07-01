Marquette Logo

Girls

 Marquette 4-0

Lisbon 3-9

 At Cole Park: The Marquette Mohawks and Lisbon Lions split a Tri-Rivers softball double-header to open last week’s summer sports action.

 Marquette’s   Grace Tath’s  8-hit pitching and offense (2x3, 2 RBIs) keyed the   win in the first game, while the 12th-ranked Lions came back to win the second game,  9-0.

Marquette 8-7

Maquoketa Valley 2-1

At Delhi:

 Marquette’s ace pitcher Grace Tath allowed just three runs in a sweep of the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats. She recorded 10 strikeouts in game number one and added four more in game number two.

Tath had 3-hits in the double-header including a home run. The victories move Marquette’s record to 6-3.

Boys

 Lisbon 13

 Marquette 11

At Cole Park:

  In a slugfest played at Cole Park, Marquette’s baseball team carried an 8-7 lead into the seventh inning when the Lions scored six runs and held on for a 13-11 victory.     

  Marquette came up just short,  cutting the deficit to 13-11, finally scoring three runs in their seventh inning at bat. The team record now stands at 2-4.