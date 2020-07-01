Girls
Marquette 4-0
Lisbon 3-9
At Cole Park: The Marquette Mohawks and Lisbon Lions split a Tri-Rivers softball double-header to open last week’s summer sports action.
Marquette’s Grace Tath’s 8-hit pitching and offense (2x3, 2 RBIs) keyed the win in the first game, while the 12th-ranked Lions came back to win the second game, 9-0.
Marquette 8-7
Maquoketa Valley 2-1
At Delhi:
Marquette’s ace pitcher Grace Tath allowed just three runs in a sweep of the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats. She recorded 10 strikeouts in game number one and added four more in game number two.
Tath had 3-hits in the double-header including a home run. The victories move Marquette’s record to 6-3.
Boys
Lisbon 13
Marquette 11
At Cole Park:
In a slugfest played at Cole Park, Marquette’s baseball team carried an 8-7 lead into the seventh inning when the Lions scored six runs and held on for a 13-11 victory.
Marquette came up just short, cutting the deficit to 13-11, finally scoring three runs in their seventh inning at bat. The team record now stands at 2-4.
