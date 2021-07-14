Marquette senior ace Grace Tath tossed a complete-game and delivered the game-winning two-run double in the first inning, as Marquette Catholic defeated Calamus-Wheatland, 3-1 a week ago Tuesday in a Class 1A Region 8 first-round matchup at Cole Park.
Marquette got the early advantage early when Elise Kilburg led off with a single. A throwing error advanced her to third on Emma Callaghan’s fly.
After a strikeout, Tath fired a line-drive double over the right-fielder’s head to put the Mohawks up, 2-0.
After being held scoreless through the first two innings, Cal-Wheat came within one run on an Emily Boeckmann solo homer in the top of the third.
Tath quickly refocused and allowed only one Calamus-Wheatland runner to reach second base for the remainder of the game.
In seven innings, Tath allowed only three hits, had four strikeouts and no walks.
Marquette was able to add a run in the bottom of the fourth with solid contact, despite not connecting for a hit. Delaney Banowetz led off with a hit to third that was too hot to handle for Cal-Wheat. She advanced on a sharp fly by Holly Kremer and Kaylee Koos extended the lead on an RBI grounder to second.
Marquette had opportunities to break the game open, but left runners in scoring position in five of their six innings at-bat.
Marquette vs. Lisbon
At Lisbon’s regional semi-final last week, Marquette bowed out of post season play in a four-run loss, Lisbon 6, Marquette 2.
The Class 1A No. 4-ranked Lions (33-8) ousted Marquette effectivley in regional quarterfinals.
During the final game of the season for Marquette, Emma Callaghan’s sacrifice fly gave Marquette a first-inning lead before Lisbon took the lead for good.
Callaghan also singled home a run in the third for the Mohawks (16-13 on the season).
