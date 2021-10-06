Bill Bailes Invite
At Lowden:
Marquette's Holly Beauchamp ran 22:04 to claim the championship of the annual Bill Bailes Invite hosted by North Cedar..The event was ran at Lowden Golf Course. The Mohawks Allison Kettmann was 3rd in 22:44 to help the Mohawks to a second place finish with 37-points. Northeast won the event with 29-points
Marquette boys were 3rd in the team event, they were led by Mika Lensker with a 3rd place effort 20:06
Girls team scores
Northeast 29
Marquette 37
Dewitt Central 54
Top five Individuals
Holly Beauchamp BM 22:04
Cenady Soenksen NE 22:28
Allison Kettmann BM 22:44
Jeorgia Neuman NE 23:17
Charlotte Brown Wappello 23:18
Marquette girls
Holly Beauchamp 1st
Allison Kettmann 3rd
Kaylee Koos 6th
Kayln Srkivseth 12th
Alaina DeSotel 15th
Boys Team score
DeWitt Central 22
Northeast 34
Marquette77
West Liberty 105
North Cedar 150
Top five individuals
Carter Jargo NE 19:25
Ben Zimmer DW 19:51
Mika Lensker BM 20:06
Kelvin Machande NE 20:30
Caleb Olson DW 20:47
Marquette boys
Mika Lensker 3rd
Andrew Schmidt 9th
Ethan Desotel 20th
Trevor Klein 22nd
Joe Hager 23rd
