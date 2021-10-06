Beauchamp

Marquette High School’s Holly Beauchamp ran 22:04 to claim the championship of the annual Bill Bailes Invite last week.

 Bill Bailes Invite

At Lowden:

 Marquette's Holly Beauchamp ran 22:04 to claim the championship of the annual Bill Bailes Invite hosted by North Cedar..The event was  ran at Lowden Golf Course. The Mohawks Allison Kettmann was 3rd in 22:44 to help the Mohawks to a second place finish with 37-points. Northeast won the event with 29-points

  Marquette boys were 3rd in the team event, they were led by Mika Lensker with a 3rd place effort 20:06

    Girls team scores

 Northeast 29

 Marquette 37

 Dewitt Central 54

 Top five  Individuals

Holly Beauchamp BM 22:04

 Cenady Soenksen NE 22:28

Allison Kettmann BM 22:44

Jeorgia Neuman NE 23:17

Charlotte Brown Wappello  23:18

 Marquette  girls

 Holly Beauchamp 1st

 Allison Kettmann 3rd

Kaylee Koos 6th

Kayln Srkivseth 12th

Alaina DeSotel 15th

    Boys Team score

DeWitt Central 22

Northeast 34

 Marquette77

West Liberty 105

North Cedar 150

 Top five individuals

Carter Jargo NE 19:25

 Ben Zimmer DW 19:51

Mika Lensker BM 20:06

Kelvin Machande  NE 20:30

Caleb Olson DW 20:47

 Marquette boys

Mika Lensker  3rd

Andrew Schmidt 9th

Ethan Desotel 20th

Trevor Klein 22nd

Joe Hager 23rd