Marquette’s Allison Kettmann ran well to capture a Class 1A top eight finish in the 400 meter hurdles in a time of 1:09 .12. at last week’s State Track meet held at Drake University in Des Moines.
Holly Beauchamp finished 13th in the 3000 meter run in a time of 11:34, and in field events, Marquette’s Emma Callaghan was 15th in the shot put with a 34:03 effort.
Allison Kettmann won the 400 hurdles at the District meet in Tipton a week prior, and was seeded 5th at state.
Holly Beauchamp won the 3000 meter run at the District meet and was seeded 11th at state.
Emma Callaghan was second in the district shot put and was seeded 14th at state.
