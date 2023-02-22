The Marquette boys rolled over Wyoming-Midland 67-46 in the Iowa Class 1A district semifinal last Friday at the MEC in Bellevue.
Spencer Roeder led the offense with 13 points and shot an amazing 71.4 percent from the floor. Evan Scott, Jacob Litterer and Isaac Brinker added 10 points each. Kannon Still recorded 5 points, while Eli Scott and Bryce Sieverding chipped in 4 each.
Litterer recorded 6 rebounds and one blocked shot, while Aiden Clausen, Bryce Seiverding and Caden Kettmann recorded 5 boards each, Roeder had five assists and Eli Scott 3.
The postseason win last Friday advanced Marquette to the final tournament game and a chance for a state berth against Prince of Peace Tuesday night in Maquoketa. The results of that contest were not known as of press time Tuesday morning.
Marquette’s first-year basketball coach Isaac Sturm said his team played a balanced game against Midland-Wyoming.
"Midland did a nice job in the first quarter taking us out of our rhythm. Our guys stuck to the game plan and eventually we started scoring the basketball and rebounding well,” said Sturm. “Our offense clicks when we share the basketball and make the defense move. We played well enough to win and that is what tournament time is all about. Survive and advance."
