The Marquette boys rolled over Wyoming-Midland 67-46 in the Iowa Class 1A district semifinal last Friday at the MEC in Bellevue.

Spencer Roeder led the offense with 13 points and shot an amazing 71.4 percent from the floor. Evan Scott, Jacob Litterer and Isaac Brinker added 10 points each. Kannon Still recorded 5 points, while Eli Scott and Bryce Sieverding chipped in 4 each.