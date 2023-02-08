The Marquette boys basketball team rolled over Calamus-Wheatland 67-47 last Tuesday night on a road game.
Evan Scott led the offense with 15 points, Spencer Roeder added 13, Caden Kettmann had 11, Isaac Brinker 10 and Kannon Still 7.
On Friday, the Marquette boys took on the top-rated team in Class A, North Linn, and lost the game 95-59. The team is now 18-3 on the season.
Marquette girls
The Marquette girls lost two games last week, the first to Cal-Wheat, 36-44 and then to North Linn 32-84.
Against Cal-Weat, Megan Kremer led Marquette with 10 points, while Gwen Schroeder had nine. Elise Kilburg added 6.
In the game againt North Linn, Kilburg and Kremer led the offense with 10 points each, followed by Schroeder with 6.
The Marquette girls are now 14-7 overall going into post-season play.
Rain and snow in the morning turning to all snow in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Sunny skies. High around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and southeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavier snowfall is possible but the location of the band is uncertain at this time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
