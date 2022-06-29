The Marquette baseball team took down a fine East Buchanan team by a score of 11-9 to claim a victory in Tri Rivers Conference play on Monday, June 20 at Cole Park.
After East Buchanan scored a single run in the first, Marquette answered with a 3 run double ripped the opposite way to right by Spencer Roeder.
Eli Scott joined in the action with a double down the 3rd base line in the 2nd to put Marquette up 5-1 after 2 innings.
East Buchanan answered with six runs in the 3rd . Marquette came back with a run after Kannon Still was hit by a pitch, and then he followed up by two steals and a past ball to tie the game up after three innings.
East Buchanon would record their final two runs in the 4th as fine pitching performances by Zach and Cam Templeton was enough to hold off the Buccaneers for the rest of the game. Marquette rallied with single runs in the 4th and 6th. Paired with three runs in the 5th to send the Buccaneers home without a win after they left the bases loaded in the top of the seventh to close out the game.
Marquette moves to 8-8 on the year and will take on Calamus-Wheatland in the first round of districts starting on Saturday, July 2 at 5 p.m at Lisbon.
