Marquette Catholic volleyball opened conference play at Cedar Valley Christian last week with a thrilling 5 set win: 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 20-25, 15-10.
“While we opened strong and maintained control in the first two sets, CVC adjusted well and used some strong serving to throw us off balance.” said Coach Andy Bishop. “However, we knew we could control the last set, jumping out for a lead and never looking back.”
Senior Ellie O'Brien lead the way offensively with a new school record 28 kills in the match.
Kill leaders for Marquette were Ellie O'Brien -28, Holly Kremer - 11
Assist Leaders for Marquette were Emma Callaghan - 32 assists, Sophie Long - 8.
Ace leaders for Marquette were Molly Muenster, Ellie O'Brien, and Elise Kilburg with 2 each.
Dig leaders for Marquette were Elise Kilburg- 18, Holly Kremer and Emma Callaghan with 14 each.
Marquette improves to 2-8 and looked to continue their success against Prince of Peace at home on Tuesday.
