Ellie O' Brien

 Ellie O’Brien drives the baseline in the Mohawk’s win over Cal/Wheat.

Class 1A Regional

Basketball

Marquette 62

 Prince of Peace 45

At the MEC:

 The Class 1A second-ranked Marquette Mohawks rolled into 1A semifinal play with 62-45 win over the Prince of Peace Irish.

 The  Irish managed to hang around in the first half trailing 30-22 at the half.

 The third quarter proved to be the Irish’s downfall. The game changed and became all Mohawks behind the scoring of Miranda Peters. She scored 11 points in a 17-7 run, blowing  the game open for the Mohawks.

 Marquette led by six at the end of the first quarter, and then extended the lead to 30-2 at the half.  From there it was all Mohawks.

 Scoring summary

 Marquette 13 17 17 15 -62

 POP      7 15 7 16 -45

 Scoring

 Marquette (62)-

Miranda Peters 27, Delaney Banowetz 8, Holly Beauchamp 2,Halle Kilburg6  Ellie O’Brien 4, Holly Kremer 6, Tori Michel 9

  POP(45)-

 Isabel Hansen 12, Kaelyn Goodsmann 6, Paige Kuehl 5, Anabel  Blount 12, Lilly Isenhour 10

 Semi-Final Class

1A Basketball

 Marquette 46

 Cal/Wheat 37

At the MEC;

 In   Class 1A regional semi  game the Mohawks had their hands full with a physical Warrior team in a 46-37 victory.

It was not the Mohawks’ best play,  but they did what they had to do and came away with a rough hard- fought regional  semi-final win over the Warriors.

 The Warrior defense messed with the Mohawks’ offense and kept the game low scoring. The Mohawks managed a big score after the Warriors cut it to a one score game. It was still  just a one score 39-37 game with less then two minutes to play. The Warriors went 1-7 in the the final  minutes. The Mohawk’s defense and ability to hit free throws   sealed  the win.

 The victory  advances Marquette 22-1  to a regional final  at Pleasant Valley against a good 20-4 Burlington Notre Dame team.

 Scoring summary

 Marquette 11 15 6 14-46

 Cal/ Wheat 5 15 9 8 -37

 Scoring

 Marquette(46)-

 Tori Michel 16, Miranda Peters 11, Ellie O’Brien 9, Holly Kremer 4, Delaney Banowetz 6

 Cal/Wheat (37)-

Alyssa McElmeel  2, Allison Boeckman  11, Addison Huepker 8.Emily Knudsen 10, Hannah Tack 6