Class 1A Regional
Basketball
Marquette 62
Prince of Peace 45
At the MEC:
The Class 1A second-ranked Marquette Mohawks rolled into 1A semifinal play with 62-45 win over the Prince of Peace Irish.
The Irish managed to hang around in the first half trailing 30-22 at the half.
The third quarter proved to be the Irish’s downfall. The game changed and became all Mohawks behind the scoring of Miranda Peters. She scored 11 points in a 17-7 run, blowing the game open for the Mohawks.
Marquette led by six at the end of the first quarter, and then extended the lead to 30-2 at the half. From there it was all Mohawks.
Scoring summary
Marquette 13 17 17 15 -62
POP 7 15 7 16 -45
Scoring
Marquette (62)-
Miranda Peters 27, Delaney Banowetz 8, Holly Beauchamp 2,Halle Kilburg6 Ellie O’Brien 4, Holly Kremer 6, Tori Michel 9
POP(45)-
Isabel Hansen 12, Kaelyn Goodsmann 6, Paige Kuehl 5, Anabel Blount 12, Lilly Isenhour 10
Semi-Final Class
1A Basketball
Marquette 46
Cal/Wheat 37
At the MEC;
In Class 1A regional semi game the Mohawks had their hands full with a physical Warrior team in a 46-37 victory.
It was not the Mohawks’ best play, but they did what they had to do and came away with a rough hard- fought regional semi-final win over the Warriors.
The Warrior defense messed with the Mohawks’ offense and kept the game low scoring. The Mohawks managed a big score after the Warriors cut it to a one score game. It was still just a one score 39-37 game with less then two minutes to play. The Warriors went 1-7 in the the final minutes. The Mohawk’s defense and ability to hit free throws sealed the win.
The victory advances Marquette 22-1 to a regional final at Pleasant Valley against a good 20-4 Burlington Notre Dame team.
Scoring summary
Marquette 11 15 6 14-46
Cal/ Wheat 5 15 9 8 -37
Scoring
Marquette(46)-
Tori Michel 16, Miranda Peters 11, Ellie O’Brien 9, Holly Kremer 4, Delaney Banowetz 6
Cal/Wheat (37)-
Alyssa McElmeel 2, Allison Boeckman 11, Addison Huepker 8.Emily Knudsen 10, Hannah Tack 6
