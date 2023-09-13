The Marquette Volleyball team was defeated by North Linn in three sets at home last Thursday night at a home volleyball match-up. The scores were 25-15, 25-18 and 25-16. Statistics for Marquette are included below.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 50°
- Heat Index: 51°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 50°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:39:39 AM
- Sunset: 07:14:53 PM
- Dew Point: 49°
- Visibility: 0.66 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. High 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mainly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 74F. Winds light and variable.
Weather Alert
...Areas of Fog This Morning... Areas of fog will be found across the area for the morning commute. The fog will be dense in patches, especially in river valleys and other low lying areas. If traveling for the morning commute, remain alert for patchy dense fog, especially near waterways and in other valley locations. Visibilities could change rapidly over short distances. When encountering fog, slow down, and allow plenty of braking distance between yourself and other vehicles. Conditions should improve by 8 to 9 AM, as the fog gradually lifts.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 5 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 7 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 4 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
