Marquette Catholic hosted Cedar Valley Christian, Anamosa, and Bellevue this past Saturday for a four-team tournament.
The day started with a first round of games that saw Cedar Valley Christian topping Anamosa in three sets, and Bellevue defeating Marquette.
The second round saw Anamosa and Cedar Valley Christian both claim two set victories, over Marquette and Bellevue, respectively.
The final round then saw eventual tournament champion Cedar Valley Christian go into a third set against Marquette before securing the win, and Anamosa defeating Bellevue in straight sets.
Final standings: 1. Cedar Valley Christian (3-0), 2. Anamosa (2-1), 3. Bellevue (1-2), and Marquette (0-3).
