On Saturday, September 24, Marquette, Bellevue, and Cedar Valley Christian met at the MEC for a volleyball triangular hosted by Marquette Catholic.
The first match included the two local teams. Both teams played close sets, but Bellevue took the match 2-0 (25-21, 25-19).
The second match of the day pitted Bellevue agiant Cedar Valley Christian. The Comets beat up the inexperienced Huskies in set one by a score of 25-11. However, both teams played extremely well in set two with Bellevue taking the set 29-27 and the match 2-0. Bellevue 2-0 (25-11, 29-27).
The triangular finished with a rematch of last week's battle between Marquette and CVC. Marquette took control in set one with a commanding victory 25-14. CVC answered right back by taking set two 19-25. Set three went down to the wire, but ultimately the home team was victorious at 16-14. Marquette 2-1 (25-14, 19-25, 16-14)
