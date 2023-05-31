In boys varsity baseball action last Thursday (May 25), it was Marquette Catholic defeating visiting Starmont 5-3 at Cole Park. It was a battle of two freshmen hurlers as Marquette sent Cal Bonifas to the hill against Cayden Baumgartner for Starmont. Between the two, they struck out a total of 17 hitters. Bonifas fanned 10 in his 6 innings of work with Baumgartner striking out 7 during his 4 1/3 innings.
It was a tight, well-played game which was tied at 2 in the 5th when Cam Casel doubled, knocking in two runs handing Marquette a lead they would never relinquish. Starmont made it a 4-3 contest with a run in the top of the 6th, but Marquette scored an insurance run of their own in the bottom of that frame thanks to a run-scoring double by Evan Scott making it 5-3 going into the last inning. Cameron Templeton came in from the pen for the last inning for Marquette and recorded the final three outs to earn the save.
