4/9 @ Camanche, Valley Oaks-Clinton
Finished 2nd
Team score 231
Christian Prull 49
Tristan Pfiffner 58
Nicholas Saeugling 59
Daniel Otting 65
Aidan Clausen 71
4/12 @ Midland, Little Bear Golf Course
Finished 4th
Team Score 209
Prull 47
Saeugling 51
Pfiffner 52
Clausen 59
Otting 66
4/13 @ Home, Bellevue Golf Course
Finished 2nd
Team Score 202
Prull 45
Pfiffner 49
Clausen 53
Saeugling 55
Otting 68
4/15 @ Easton Valley 18-hole Invitational, Plum River
Finished 8th
Team Score 430
Pfiffner 94
Prull 99
Clausen 115
Otting 122
Saeugling 126
Marquette stood at 2-13 on the season as of last weekend.
