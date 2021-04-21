4/9 @ Camanche, Valley Oaks-Clinton

Finished 2nd

Team score 231

Christian Prull 49

Tristan Pfiffner 58

Nicholas Saeugling 59

Daniel Otting 65

Aidan Clausen 71

4/12 @ Midland, Little Bear Golf Course

Finished 4th

Team Score 209

Prull 47

Saeugling 51

Pfiffner 52

Clausen 59

Otting 66

4/13 @ Home, Bellevue Golf Course

Finished 2nd

Team Score 202

Prull 45

Pfiffner 49

Clausen 53

Saeugling 55

Otting 68

4/15 @ Easton Valley 18-hole Invitational, Plum River

Finished 8th

Team Score 430

Pfiffner 94

Prull 99

Clausen 115

Otting 122

Saeugling 126

Marquette stood at 2-13 on the season as of last weekend.