Class 1A District
Softball
First round
Marquette 6
Midland 3
At Cole Park:
Marquette moved on to a quarter-final match-up with Don Bosco with a 6-3 win over a vastly improved Midland Eagle team.
It wasn’t one of the Mohawks better played games, but they did what they needed to do to win.
Sophomore Molly Kremer provided the offense game going 2x2, two doubles 3 RBIs to key the offense.
Kremer's blast off the center-field fence plated two big runs in the bottom in the Mohawk fifth that pushed the lead to 5-2. The Eagles had tied it 2-2 in their at bat in the fifth.
Emma Callaghan scored the Mohawks first run after a double and two errors by Midland. Winning pitcher Sunny North’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0 in the 4th.
Beatrice Kemp coaxed a walk to start the big fifth inning. The Kilburg sisters, Elise and Halle, both reached on bunt singles. Delaney Banowetz reached on an error scoring the go-ahead run before Kremer's blast to deep center made it 5-2.
Grace Tath, on to relief North, gave up the third run (all unearned) but struck out four of the six hitters she faced. Catcher Delaney Banowetz recorded the final out with a diving catch near the Mohawks dugout .
Marquette had 7 hits with Kremer going 2x2, 3 RBIs and Elise Kilburg 2x4.
The Mohawks move to 16-14 with a game scheduled at Don Bosco High School Wednesday at 5:30 pm.
Quarter-final play
Don Bosco 4
Marquette 2
At Gilbertville:
A timely hit would have helped in Marquette’s 4-2 loss to Don Bosco. Marquette stranded 11-base-runners several in scoring position in a close game played at Don Bosco High School. It was a 2-1 ball game for four innings when the Dons scored twice to push the lead to 4-1.
The difference in the outcome the Dons scored all their runs without the benefit of and rbi, they scored just two earned runs. The Mohawks two runs were also unearned but missed out on several more chances. They left the bases loaded to end the game. The Dons out-hit the Mohawks 5-4, both teams had six walks.
Holly Kremer went 3x4, rbi and Grace Tath 1x3, RBI.
Marquette pitchers Sunny North and Grace Tath both allowed and earned run. North the only playing senior ended her career absorbing a tough loss in a state regional quarter-final.
Boys Scores
Marquette 10-5
POP 0-1
At Cole Park:
Marquette boys ended their regular season with a sweep of double-header against Prince of Peace
In game one they scored seven first inning runs and finished it off in the bottom of the fifth for a win by the 10-run mercy rule.
Carson Michels earned the pitching victory throwing a no-hitter. Michels and Jake Keil went 2x3
In game #2, Aza Berthel scattered three hits and the Mohawks scored five runs in their first two at bats to earn the 5-1 win.
Zach Templeton went 2x2, Berthel 2x2, and Matt Brinker 2x2 keying the offense.The win moves the Mohawks to 15-12 heading into state play at Cal/Wheat.
