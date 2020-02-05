Girls
Marquette 55
Lisbon 38
The Marquette girls improved to 16-1 with a sloppy 55-38 win over the Lisbon Lions last week. Play was anything but the best play of the state’s Class 1A 2nd-rated team, but a win is a win. The scrappy Lions came ready to play and made play what it was.
It was the Mohawks 12th straight win and moved their record to 16-1 for the season.
Miranda Peters scored 16 points and Tori Michel added 13 for Marquette. Teagen Wahlstrom led the Lions with 13-points
Scoring summary
Marquette 12 13 20 10-55
Lisbon 4 5 11 18-38
Scoring
Marquette (55)-
Miranda Peters 16, Ellie O’Brien 10. Tori Michel 13, Delaney Banowetz 6, Halle Kilburg 2, Holly Kremer 8
Lisbon(38)-
Teagen Wahlstrom 13,Payton Robinson 4, Sara Ruzicka 9,Kali Nelson 5,Blair Baltes 4, Elia Clark 3.
Marquette 50
Cal/Wheat 27
At Wheatland:
The Marquette girls continued their dominant play in the Tri-Rivers conference with a 50 -27 blow out victory at Cal/Wheat. The win improved the Mohawks to 17-1 for the year.
The Class 1A 2nd-ranked Mohawks got 13-points from Miranda Peters and Delaney Banowetz. Tori Michels added 11-points and 16-rebounds and Ellie O’Brien had 10.
The Mohawks led 10-8 after one period and 19-12 at the half.
They won the second half scoring battle 31-17 to earn the big win.
Scoring summary
Marquette 10 9 15 16 -50
Cal/Wheat 8 4 9 6 -27
Scoring
Marquette (50)-
Miranda Peters13, Delaney Banowetz, 13,Tori Michel 11, Ellie O’Brien 10, Holly Kremer 3
Cal/Wheatland (27)-
Addy Widdel 4, Allison Boeckman 2, Kerrigan Whitman 3, Addison Luepker 18
Boys
Lisbon 59
Marquette 56
At the MEC;
The Marquette boys lost a conference game to Lisbon, a game they let get away late via missed scoring opportunities.
The two teams traded leads early on with the Lions up 17-16 after one quarter. They were up 32-28 at the half and up 48-34 entering the 4th quarter.
A 21-11 Marquette run moved the Mohawks in contention to win the game. Missed free throws late kept the Mohawks from a tie or the lead. The Lions hit four free throws in the closing seconds to fend off the Mohawks.
The Mohawks still had a chance to tie with a little time left but a Carson Michels three rimmed out. Michels had and outstanding game scoring 29 points from all over the court. His play throughout game kept the Mohawks in contention to win the game.
Scoring summary
Lisbon 17 15 16 11-59
Marquette 1612 7 21-56
Scoring
Lisbon (59)-
Tyson Scott 14, Kaden Harrier 3, Will Bennett 5, Tyler Scott 8. Kole Becker 5, Gavin Wollum13, McLane Allison 3, Chris Stegemoller 8.
Marquette (56)-
Carson Michels 29, Matt Brinker 12, Jake Anderson 7, Aza Berthel 3, Nic Hager 5,
Cal/Wheat 66
Marquette 54
At Wheatland:
The Marquette boys, struggling to recover from a tough loss at home to Lisbon, played the the Warriors to a 30-29 halftime score and were close at 41-37 with just one quarter to play.
Carson Michels kept the game close, scoring 31-points. Michels scored 16-points in the first half to help keep the Mohawks in the game.
Still, the constant Warrior pressure tired the Mohawks, and finally keyed a 25-17 4th quarter run to end it 66-54.
Scoring summary
Cal/Wheat 18 12 11 25 -66
Marquette 11 18 9 17 -54
Scoring
Cal/Wheat (66)-
Seth Beuthin 16, Brady Buchmeyer 15, Chase Knoche 3, Caleb Banowetz 18, Kaden Schede 7, Austin Hennig 4, Brian Fornet 3.
Marquette (54)-
Carson Michels 31, Nic Hager 5, Tristan Pfiffner 4, Parker Mueller 2,Matt Brinker 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.