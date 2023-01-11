Marquette girls drop game to Springville
The Marquette girls basketball team (now 10-2 on the season) weren’t quite as successful at their male counterparts at last Friday’s Homecoming game in the MEC, as they were soundly defeated by Springville 70-44.
Skylar Sieverding led Marquette on offensive scoring with 18 points, while Megan Kremer recorded 15 points.
Marquette girls win 58-10 over South Tama
Megan Kremer scored 17 points to lead the Marquette girls to victory over South Tama on Monday night. The final score was 58-10.
Gwen Schroeder recorded 13 points, while Elise Kilburg added 10 points.
Marquette girls down Easton Valley
Against Easton Valley on Tuesday, Elise Kilburg scored 24 points, Megan Kremer added 14 and Gwen Schroeder had 10 to easily defeat the River Hawks 57-19.
Against Cal-Wheat on Dec. 20, just before the holiday break, the Marquette girls defeated the Warriors 49-45.
Gwen Schroeder led Marquette scoring with 20 points, as well as adding 9 rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal.
Megan Kremer added 11 points, while Elise Kilburg recorded 10.
