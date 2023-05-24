Marquette High School hosted Bellevue High School in a first-ever girls soccer match-up between the two schools at Felderman Park last Wednesday.
Marquette Catholic defeated Bellevue 2-1 in overtime.
Scoring Summary:
Skylar Sieverding - 55th minute (Assisted by Elise Kilburg)
Marquette won in overtime: PKs
Goalkeeping - Marquette Catholic
Gwen Schroeder - 17 saves - 100 minutes
Cascade defeats Bellevue boys
Last Monday, the Bellevue Comet boys soccer team was defeated by Cascade at home. The final score was 3-2.
Scoring Summary:
Bellevue - Logan Kloser (29th minute)
Cascade - (44th minute - PK)
Bellevue - Spencer Abbott (45th minute)
Cascade - (55th and 67th minutes)
Goalkeepers:
Bellevue - Brody Recker (10 saves)
Cascade (9 saves)
