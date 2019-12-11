Non-conference
Marquette 45
Wahlert 37
At Wahlert:
A fast start fueled the Mohawk’s 43-37 road victory over the Eagles.
Marquette jumped out to a 8-1 lead and led 17-7 after one period.
After taking the big lead, Marquette never trailed. The Eagles closed it to one, two twice, and three at the half.
Miranda Peters lead Marquette with 18 points and Tori Michel added a 12 point, 13-rebound double- double .
The Eagles closed to 17-15 before a Mohawk 7-0 burst made it 24-15. The Eagles then closed to 24-21 at halftime.
Early in the second half, Mohawk miscues gave the Eagles opportunities to take the lead but they never did, closing to 24-23.
Another run safely moved the Mohawks out to a 31-26 lead and 38-30 with one period to play. The Eagles got within four but the Mohawks closed it out at 45-37. They move to 2-0 for the season.
Tri-Rivers Conference
Marquette 54
Central City 22
The Marquette girls moved to 3-0 with a lopsided win over Central City. The Mohawks set the outcome early running out to a 12-1 lead pushed that to a 32-11 halftime lead. A 10-0 third quarter run run the lead to 41-11. That finally moved to 54-22, keeping Marquette unbeaten.
Tori Michel led the Mohawks with 19 points, Ellie O’Brien added 12 and Holly Kremer 11.
Scoring by quarter
Marquette 16 16 11 13 -54
Central City 5 6 0 11-22
Scoring
Marquette (54)-
Delaney Banowetz 4,Halle Kilburg 2, Miranda Peters 6,Ellie O’Brien 12, Holly Kremer 11, Tori Michel 19.
Central City (22)-
L. Kremer 2, N. Noonan 2, E. Fritcher 5,S. Reid 6, S Ashley 2, E.Tritle 3 L. Heinnick 2
Marquette 60
Alburnett 30
At the MEC:
The Mohawks moved to 4-0 with a easywin over Alburnett Pirates. The Mohawks used a 16-2 second period run to set the outcome at the half holding a 31-8 lead. Miranda Peters scored 10 of her game high 19 points in the first half. Tori Michel added 9 points and ended with 17 for the game.
Scoring by quarter
Marquette 15 16 15 14 -60
Central City6 2 11 11 -30
Scoring
Marquette (60)-
Miranda Peters 19, Delaney Banowetz 5, Holly Beauchamp 3, Elise Kilburg 1, Halle Kilburg 2, Emma Callaghan 2, Ellie O’Brien 5, Holly Kremer 6, Tori Michel 17.
Alburnett (30)-
M Graubard 2, Bree Erschen 3,M.Schuster 1, Hailey Carolan 2,M.Neighbor 14, R.Armon 8
Boys Scores
Central City 62
Marquette 49
At Central City:
The Marquette boys lost their season opener on the road to Central City 62-49.
The two teams battled to a 10-10 tie after one period. The home team began to pull away in the second quarter and used a 24-9 run to grab a 34-19 halftime lead.
It didn’t get any better for the Mohawks as the home team just kept increasing the deficit. Marquette cut into the deficit late to end it 62-49. Carson Michels led Marquette with 18 points and Matt Brinker added 8 before fouling out.
Nick Reid led Central City with 25 points.
Scoring by quarter
Central City 10 24 15 13 -62
Marquette 10 9 9 21-49
Scoring
Central City (62)-
Nic Reid 25, T. Orcutt 5.M. VanDeverde 6, E.Tye 7D. Warrington 5, P.Wade 10, K.Kula 4.
Marquette (49)-
Carson Michel 18, Jake Anderson 2, Aza Berthel 5.Nic Hager 6, Tristen Pfiffner 4, Parker Mueller 6, Matt Brinker 8.
Alburnett 56
Marquette 28
At the MEC:
The visiting Pirates ran out to a 30-10 halftime lead and rolled to a 56-28 victory over the Mohawks.
The Piratesare coming off a state runner-up finish in the spring play with a lot of intensity and deep group of players.
Their relentless defense was key in running past a scrappy Marquette team.
The Mohawks never quit and played with a lot of effort against a very good Pirate team.
They led 10-4 after one period and pushed that to 30-10 at the half.
Carson Michels led Marquette with 12 points, all coming in the second half. Matt Brinker added seven points for Marquette.
The Pirates had 10 players score led by Austin Huber with 13 points and Blake Spersflage with 12.
Scoring by quarter
Alburnett 10 20 15 15 -60
Marquette 4 6 9 9 -28
Scoring
Marquette(28)-
Carson Michels 12, Matt Brinker 7, Nic Hager 3, Aza Berthel 2, Parker Mueller 4
Non-Conference
Marquette 60
West Carroll 47
At the MEC.
Down four points at halftime, the Marquette boys used the second half scoring of Carson Michels and Nic Hager to pull away to a 65-45 win over West Carroll. Michels scored 20 of his game high 32 points in the half, and Hager nine of his 11 points, all three-point baskets.
Scoring by quarter
Marquette 9 12 21 23 -60
W.Carroll 10 15 10 10 -47
Scoring
Marquette(60)-
Carson Michels 32, Nic Hager 11, Matt Brinker 5,Jake Anderson 3, Aza Berthel 3, Tristen Pfiffner 2, Parker Mueller 3
