Girls
Marquette 61
Easton Valley 48
At Preston:
The Marquette girls scored a 61-48 road win over the River Hawks last weej. The two teams played to a two-point game 15-13 after one quarter. The Mohawks’ size and front court scoring began to wear down the Hawks, as Marquette pulled away to 31-20 halftime lead.
The River Hawks closed it to single digits in the third period at 40-33. Too much size allowed the Mohawks to get to the free throw line and fend off the scrappy Hawks 61-48.
Marquette was led by front court play. Miranda Peters with 21 points, Ellie O’Brien had 17 points and 13-rebounds (double-double) and Tori Michels 12-points 20 rebounds (a double-double).
Scoring by quarter
Marquette 15 16 9 21-61
East.Valley 13 7 13 15 -48
Scoring
Marquette (61)-
Delaney Banowetz 8. Halle Kilburg3, Miranda Peters 21, Ellie O’Brien 17,Tori Michels 12.
Easton Valley (48)-
Sydney McNeil 11, Sydney Stoll 3, Keirra Messerich 5, Sarah Driscoll 4, RaeAnn Carlson 17, Calli Beck 8
Marquette 46
Cal/Wheat 34
At the MEC:
The Mohawks improved to 14-1 with a shaky win over a stubborn Warrior team. The game was scoreless for the first minutes with the quarter ending 10-8 Marquette. The second quarter was all Marquette. The team went on a 20-10 run to open up a 30-18 halftime lead. That run proved the difference in the game as the second half was played like the first quarter. Both teams were cold and as a result, they managed 16 points each in the half for a 46-34 final.
Marquette scoring was led by Miranda Peters with 15 points, Tori Michel had 13 and Ellie O’Brien had 10.
Scoring by quarter
Marquette 10 20 9 7 -46
Cal/Wheat 8 10 6 10 - 34
Scoring
Marquette(46)
Delaney Banowetz 8, Miranda Peters 15, Ellie O’Brien 10, Tori Michels 13.
Cal Wheat (34)-
Addy Widell 3, Ally Boeckman 4, Karrigan Whittman 2, Allison Luepker 6, Emily Knudtson 6, Hannah Tack 13.
Marquette 53
Midland 31
At Wyoming:
The Mohawks used a big second quarter to roll by the Eagles 53-31. The win, their 11th in a row, improved the third-ranked Mohawks to 15-1 and dropped the Eagles to 1-14
Tori Michels led the Mohawks with 18 points while Miranda Peters added 14.
A slow start by the Mohawks allowed the Eagles to hold a 7-4 lead. That was short-lived as the Mohawks answered with a 21-8 run to lead 25-12 at the half. They also won the second half scoring 28-20 with a mixture of reserves and starters in the game.
Scoring summary
Marquette 4 21 19 18 -53
Midland 7 6 7 13-33
Scoring
Marquette (53)-
Tori Michel 19, Miranda Peters 14, Halle Kilburg 5, Delaney Banowetz 4, Ellie O’Brien 3, Allison Kettmann 2, Holly Kremer 6.
Midland (33)-
A Terrell 4, A. Hack 9. E. Soepor 6. K.Schaefer 2, A. Paulsen 7, B. Uppena 5.
Boys
Easton Valley 81
Marquette 38
At Preston:
In Tri-Rivers Conference game played at Preston, the River Hawks ended the Mohawks two-game winning streak abruptly. The team raced out to a 21-2 lead en route to a 81-38 win. It was 55-14 at the half. The Hawks had six players play, with all six scoring.
A running clock speeded up the second half play and the game ended 81-38.
Carson Michels scored 11 points and Matt Brinker had 10 for Marquette.
The River Hawks had three players in double figures, two of them with 20 points.
Scoring by quarter
East. Valley 24 31 22 4 -81
Marquette 4 10 10 14 -38
Scoring
River Hawks (81)
Cade Jargo 18, Nate Trenkamp 8, Jessen Weber 24,Jacob Petersen 2, Draydin Farrell 3, Hunter Holdgrafer 2, Caleb Cornilisen 24.
Marquette (38)-
Carson MIchels 11, Matt Brinker 10, Aza Berthel 5, Parker Mueller 6, Evan Scott 5, Nic Hager 1.
Cal/Wheat 75
Marquette 71 OT
At the MEC:
The Mohawks and Warriors hooked up in a classic conference game that the Warriors won in overtime.
It was a game of runs with the teams swapping the lead. The Warriors went out 10-5 before the Mohawks went on a 13-0 run to lead 18-10. Back came the Warriors to grab a 21-18 lead. The Mohawks then used a 13-8 run to go up 31-29 at the half.
The second half was similar with the game ending in regulation tied.
The Warriors won the overtime period to post a 75-71 victory. Free throws were big in the game with the Warriors hitting 24 and Marquette 13.
Marquette’s Carson Michels led all scorers with 25 points. Jake Anderson added 10, and Matt Brinker posted 16. Kaden Schnede had 19 points, Brady Buchmeyer had 18 points, and Caleb Banowetz 16 (six big free throws in the last minute).
Midland 52
Marquette 47
At Wyoming:
The Mohawks, coming off an overtime loss to Cal/Wheat the night before, found it tough to get going and lost a 52-47 game to the Eagles,
It was a close game throughout. The Eagles took the lead early and carried a 20-10 first quarter lead into a halftime score of 34 -29.
Carson Michels scored 14 first half points to help the Mohawks stay close. Marquette tied the game at 34-34 before the Eagles forged ahead to a 39-36 lead.
Marquette couldn’t buy a basket so the Eagles opened up a six point spread and then held on for the 52-47 victory. Michels scored 25 points to lead the Mohawks, who dropped to 4-11 for the year
Scoring summary
Midland 20 14 5 11 -52
Marquette 10 19 7 11 -47
Scoring
Midland (52)
J. Dodge 5, I. Soepor 17, W. Bucholder 8, B. Martens 12, Z Saner 10
Marquette (47)-
Carson Michels 25, Matt Brinker 8, Nic Hager 5, Aza Berthel 6, Jake Anderson 3
