Girls
Wahlert 9
Marquette 0
At Dubuque:
In a match played at Wahlert High School Marquette girls soccer team lost to a very good Wahlert team 9-0. The talented Eagles exploded on offense and played defense very tough denying the Marquette offense. Marquette managed just four shots on goal in the match.
In goal for Marquette Audrey Wedeking had 6-saves and Juliana Penniston 11-saves.
Marquette3
Northeast 2
At Goose Lake:
Juliana Penniston’s goal in the 65th minute tied the game at 2-2 Delaney Banowetz rolled in a goal in the 75th minute after a nice run down the line to lift Marquette to the 3-2 win over Northeast. Penniston’s goal came off a nice through ball from Holly Kremer.
Banowetz gave Marquette a 1-0 off a nice pass from Kaylynn Sieverding in the 9th minute. A great corner kick by Northeast tied it in the 35th minute. They scored another in the 54th minute to go up 2-1 before the last minute heroics by Marquette.
Banowetz with two goals led Marquette. Penniston added a goal and 4-saves in goal, Lexi Metz had 5-saves in goal.
Marquette 5
West Branch 2
At West Branch:
Juliana Penniston scored two first half goals ad Holly Kremer added a goal and assist to key Marquette’s 5-2 win over West Branch. Audrey Wedeking and Kremer added goals off assists from Miranda Peters for the 5-2 victory. Penniston and Kremer both scored two goals and Peters had three assists. Wedeking had 7-save and Lexi Metz 5 savs .
Boys
Marquette 3
Prince of Peace 2 (ot)
At Goose Lake:
Marquette boys won a hard fought match with POP in overtime. It was Matt Brinker.s play in goal (23 saves) that keyed the victory,
Ty parker got Marquette up 1-0 in the 4th minute, 20 minutes later the Irish tied it 1-1. Julian Nam got the lead back only to see the Irish score late to tie it 2-2.
Ty Kloser scored in the 90 minute of extra time to lift Marquette to the 3-2 victory.
Parker scored twice and added a assist on the Kloser goal.
West Branch 2
Marquette 0
At West Branch:
The Bears scored goals in the 13th minute and 62nd minute to post a 2-0 win over Maquette Matt Brinker had 11-saves in goal for Marquette.
