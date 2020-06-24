Softball
Marquette 5-4
EdCo 1-14
The Marquette girls softball team opened its season last week at Cole Park, splitting a double-header with EdCo winning the first game 5-4, and then losing 14-1 in five innings.
Grace Tath pitched the first game for the win, as well as the second game for the loss.
Marquette 2-12
East Buchanan 3-5
At Winthrop
The lady Mohawks lost a tough 3-2 first game in nine innings, but responded with a 12-5 victory in the second game. to move the team record to 2-2 last week.
Grace Tath absorbed the loss in the first game, but came back to pitch the second game for a victory.
Holly Kremer had 2 hits and 4 RBIs in game two. Elise Kilburg had a 3-5 plate performance.Grace Tath went 2x4 in game one.
Marquette 14
Easton Valley 3
At Miles:
Marquette’s Holly Kremer pitched the Mohawks past the River Hawks 14-3. Kremer allowed the River Hawks just two hits in a in the game. Tori Michel had 2-hits and 5 RBIs, Kelsey Gerlach led the Mohawks with a 3x5 game.
Baseball
EdCo 6
Marquette 5
A season opener for both teams last week at Cole Park saw the Edwood-Coleburg Vikings hold on for a 6-5 win over the Marquette baseball team. A first inning base running mistake cost the Mohawks the tying run that may have changed the outcome of the game. The Mohawks rallied in the late innings to close to 6-5, one run short to extend the game.
Marquette14-6
East Buchanan 5-4
At Winthrop:
Four players combined to pitch a 4-hitter while Matt Brinker had 2 home runs and 7 RBIs to lead the Mohawks in the 14-5 victory.
In game numbr two, Tristan Pfiffner came on to get the final out.
Christian Prull pitched 5 solid innings of two hit ball allowing just two runs
Brinker had two more RBIs in game two giving him nine on the day.
Easton Valley11-6
Marquette 5 -1
At Miles
In the first game of a double-header, Easton Valley’s Nate Trenkamp struck out 10 Marquette players to earn a complete game pitching effort.
The second game was shortened by the mercy rule to 4 innings Austin Franzen was the winning pitcher for the River Hawks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.