Marquette Softball

The Marquette Catholic girls softball team opened its season last week against Edgewood-Coleburg, splitting a double header at Cole Park. Above is Grace Tath who took the helm at the mound in both games. (photo courtesy of M.L. Beauchamp).

  Softball

Marquette 5-4

 EdCo 1-14

  The Marquette girls softball team opened its season last week at Cole Park, splitting a double-header with EdCo winning the first game 5-4, and then losing 14-1 in five innings.

 Grace Tath pitched the first game for the win, as well as the second game for the loss.

 Marquette 2-12  

 East Buchanan 3-5

 At Winthrop

 The lady Mohawks lost a tough 3-2 first game in nine innings, but responded with a 12-5 victory in the second game. to move the team  record to 2-2 last week.

 Grace Tath absorbed the loss in the first game, but came back to pitch the second game for a victory.

 Holly Kremer had 2 hits and 4 RBIs in game two. Elise Kilburg had a 3-5 plate performance.Grace Tath went 2x4 in game one.

 Marquette 14

 Easton Valley 3

 At Miles:

 Marquette’s Holly Kremer pitched  the Mohawks past the River Hawks 14-3. Kremer allowed the River Hawks just two hits in a  in the game. Tori Michel had 2-hits and 5 RBIs, Kelsey Gerlach led the Mohawks with a 3x5 game.

Baseball

 EdCo 6

 Marquette 5

 A season opener for both teams last week at Cole Park saw the Edwood-Coleburg Vikings hold on for a 6-5 win over the Marquette baseball team. A first inning base running mistake cost the Mohawks the tying run that may have changed the outcome of the game. The Mohawks rallied in the late innings  to close to 6-5, one run short to extend the game.

 Marquette14-6

 East Buchanan 5-4

 At Winthrop:

 Four players combined to pitch a 4-hitter while Matt Brinker had 2 home runs and 7 RBIs to lead the Mohawks in the 14-5 victory.

 In game numbr two, Tristan Pfiffner came on to get the final out.

Christian Prull pitched 5 solid innings of two hit ball allowing  just two runs

 Brinker had two more RBIs in game two giving him nine on the day.

Easton Valley11-6

 Marquette 5 -1

 At Miles

 In the first game of a double-header, Easton Valley’s Nate Trenkamp struck out 10 Marquette players to earn a complete game pitching effort.

The second game was shortened by the mercy rule to 4 innings  Austin Franzen was the winning pitcher for the River Hawks.