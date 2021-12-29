Boys
Marquette 71
Starmont 35
At Arlington:
Marquette scored in double figures during a 71-35 road conference win over Starmont last week.
Marquette raced out to a 46 -18 halftime lead and rolled to the easy win.
The big lead earned reserves playing time and that allowed Aiden Clausen off the bench to lead Marquette with 16-points. Kayden Kettmann added 11 points and Ean Scott 13.
Marquette moved to 5-3 for the season
Girls
Marquette 52
Starmont27
At Arlington:
The Marquette girls used a big third quarter to pull away from a one point lead and roll to a 52-27 conference road win.
They used a 25-7 run to pull away from the 19-18 halftime score.
Marquette’s Megan Kremer scored a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Kaylee Koos added 11 points that included 3 three-pointers.
Marquette stood at 4-5 for the season last week.
