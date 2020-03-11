Class 1A State Quarterfinal
Girls Basketball
Marquette 60
LeMars Gehlen 53
At the Wells Fargo Arena:
In quarter-final Class 1A girls basketball action last Wednesday, Marquette’s aggression on defense and strong interior play from their front keyed a 60-53 win over an upset-minded Gehlen Catholic team. The Gehlen Jays already had downed two top ten teams to advance to state play.
The Mohawks’ front-court players converted a rare triple double-double, something not seen often in girls state basketball.
Tori Michel scored a 19-point, 12 rebound double-double; Miranda Peters a 17-point 18-rebound double-double; and Ellie O ‘Brien, a 10-point 13-rebound game. Delaney Banowetz chipped in with 10 key points for Marquette.
Given all this, the Mohawks still trailed 22-20 at halftime. Peters (3) and Michel’s (2) foul problems was one reason the score was 22-20. When the two left the game, the Jays’ press became more effective. The Mohawks turned the ball over 13 times in the half, but their defense held the Jays to just 15 points off the turnovers. First half shooting was poor for both teams. The Mohawks left on the floor kept the game close without their top two scorers. This was huge in the outcome of the game
Michel and O’Brien returned in the third to fuel a run that kept the game tied at 36-36 with one quarter to play.
Peters’ return sparked the Mohawks scoring with 11 points in the fourth quarter, seven in a run that gave Marquette a 41-36 lead. It was back and forth game throughout the final period, with the Mohawks holding on to the seven point lead .
The 24-1 Mohawks moved on to semi-final play for the second straight year on Friday. versus 3rd seeded Algona Bishop-Garrigan, who also had a 24-1 record.
Scoring summary
Marquette Catholic 5 15 16 24-60
Gehlen Catholic 7 15 14 17 -53
Scoring
Marquette (60) - Tori Michel 19, Delaney Banowetz 10, Miranda Peters 17, Ellie O’Brien 10, Holly Kremer 4.
LeMars Gehlen (53) - A. Weber 3, C.Bunkers 7, L. Heying 11, S. Livermore 15 R. Langel 6, K. Hill 11.
