On Tuesday February 21 Marquette Catholic traveled to Maquoketa to face the Prince of Peace Irish in Class 1A District Finals basketball action.
It was the rubber game for these teams as they split their first two meetings with Marquette taking the first in early December and the Irish handing Marquette their first loss of the year on January 20.
Very early in the game it was obvious Marquette wasn't at all interested in suffering a repeat of that last meeting. They jumped all over the Irish and led 20-8 after one quarter and 43-22 at halftime. Coming out of halftime in such a game it's always the plan of the team on the short end to rally the troops and make a run, the goal being to cut the lead to 10 or under at quarter's end. However, it became clear that during halftime Marquette Coach Isaac Sturm had suggested his team not allow the customary run but instead remove any last vestiges of hope the Irish may have harbored. His players took his suggestion to heart and held a good working margin of 66-43 going into the final frame. They did so with good shooting, rebounding, and avoiding costly turnovers which in the end secured a rock-steady 76-56 victory.
After the game I asked Coach Sturm what was so different about this game vs. the previous one. "I think we learned a lot from that loss. Without that loss we come in a bit higher than we actually are. We looked at what we didn't do well and we fixed it in practice, and the guys came out and stuck to the game plan this time." Leading Marquette in scoring was Spencer Roeder with 18 points along with Isaac Brinker and Evan Scott who each tossed in 12.
