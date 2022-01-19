Ethan DeSotel

Marquette’s Ethan DeSotel puts up a jumper against Prince of Peace.

Boys

 Marquette 50

 Prince of Peace 24

At Clinton:

 The Marquette boys ran out to a 24-8 halftime lead and rolled to a 50-24 win over the Irish last week.

 Isaac Brinker scored nine points to lead the first half run.  Konner Still then scored 10 of his game high 14-points in the second half for the Mohawks.

 Marquette led 39 -14 with just one quarter to play ending it at 50-24.

 The Mohawks moved their record  to 6-5 for the season.

Girls

Prince of Peace 51

 Marquette 43

At Clinton;

 The Mohawks Elise Kilburg and Megan Kremer both recorded double-doubles in a game closer then the score of indicates.

It was 13-10 after one quarter 23-18 at the half and 37-31 after three quarters still anybody's game.

 Kilburg and Kremer ‘s  fine efforts were just not enough against the balanced Irish.  Kilburg had 18-points, 10 rebounds and Kremer  continued her fine double-double play with  14-points 10-rebounds. The girls

 record dropped to 5-7 for the year.