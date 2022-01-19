Boys
Marquette 50
Prince of Peace 24
At Clinton:
The Marquette boys ran out to a 24-8 halftime lead and rolled to a 50-24 win over the Irish last week.
Isaac Brinker scored nine points to lead the first half run. Konner Still then scored 10 of his game high 14-points in the second half for the Mohawks.
Marquette led 39 -14 with just one quarter to play ending it at 50-24.
The Mohawks moved their record to 6-5 for the season.
Girls
Prince of Peace 51
Marquette 43
At Clinton;
The Mohawks Elise Kilburg and Megan Kremer both recorded double-doubles in a game closer then the score of indicates.
It was 13-10 after one quarter 23-18 at the half and 37-31 after three quarters still anybody's game.
Kilburg and Kremer ‘s fine efforts were just not enough against the balanced Irish. Kilburg had 18-points, 10 rebounds and Kremer continued her fine double-double play with 14-points 10-rebounds. The girls
record dropped to 5-7 for the year.
