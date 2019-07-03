Boys
non-conference
Marquette 4
Bellevue 1
At Cole Park:
Ethan Pfiffner and his Mohawk teammates won the battle of boys teams in Bellevue 4-1. Both pitchers pitched well and did not give up an earned run.
Pfiffner was at the top of his game, fanning six Comet hitters, allowing just four hits one run, (unearned) in a complete game effort.
Pfiffner went 2x4, with one RBI to help his own cause. Carson Michels and Brady Templeton had RBI hits to provide the margin of victory.
Cole Swartz pitched well in absorbing the loss. Swartz allowed six hits, didn’t walk a batter in six innings of work. All four runs were unearned.
The Mohawks scored three runs with two out in the second inning on two Comet errors and the RBI hits from Templeton and Michels and a Comet throwing error made it 3-1.
The win moves Marquette to 13-10 and drops Bellevue to 9-11
Conference games
Marquette 6-11
Central City 3-0
At Central City:
The Marquette boys swept a conference road double-header from Central City 6-3 and 11-0 a game shortened by the mercy rule.
Game one saw the Mohawks get good pitching from both starter Brady Templeton and reliefers Christian Prull and Ethan Pfiffner.
Pfiffner recorded the last three outs for the save.
Down 1-0 the Mohawks came to bat in the fourth and scored for runs to take the lead for good. Matt Brinker and Zach Templeton had rbi hits and a Jake Keil groundout plated another. In all the Mohawks had 8 hits, Danny Koos and Joe Anderson each went 2x4 to lead Marquette
Game two was all about Mohawks pitchers Aza Berthel and Danny Koos. Berthel threw the first 2 1/3 innings and Koos finished up the shutout with 2 2/3 scoreless innings the game ending by the mercy rule after five innings.
A six run fifth inning secured the Mohawk victory. They were led on offense by Matt Brinker Ethan Pfiffner Aza Berthel, Brady Templeton and Danny Koos all with RBIs.
The Mohawks collected 10 hits with Pfiffner, Carson Michele and Christian Prull having two or more hits in the games. The sweep moves Marquette to 10-10 for the season.
Bellevue Boys
Conference
Mid Prairie 6
Bellevue 5
At Wellman:
The Comets came up just short in a seventh inning rally in a 6-5 loss to the Hawks. Trailing 5-1 the Comets scored four time in the seventh to tie the game at 5-5.
Winning pitcher Brad Tornow allowed five Comet runs on seven hits. He was able to get out of the rally via the strikeout. He had 10 in the game for a complete game victory.
Cole Swartz pitched into the sixth inning allowing four runs on seven hits. Trey Daugherty came on in relief gave up two earned runs to take the loss.
On offense Cole Swartz went 3x4 with 2 RBIs, Daugherty 2x4, RBI and Max Jackson and Riley Konrardy added RBI hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.